Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Naming Hunter Johnson Northwestern's QB1 for Week 1

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald met with the media after Day 11 of Fall Camp to break down why he chose Hunter Johnson for the starting QB role. Johnson will wear the No. 15 jersey when he starts under center during the team's home opener on September 3rd against Michigan State. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

On Deciding When to Announce the Starting Quarterback:

"I think it's been different with each quarterback battle that we've had. Sometimes I've told the group well in advance before I've told you guys [the media]. I've been attacked for that, you know, so I've made sure to fix that, to make sure everybody feels okay. I'm a kinder, gentler guy. But no, I mean, Jake [offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian] and I have been talking about our play. We kind of looked at a two-weeks-into-camp decision."

"Then, you know, we're really making sure we're doing everything we can with the other two guys to make sure that they're ready too ... Same thing last year with Peyton [Ramsey], it's not like you're our starter and the other guys just go watch. It's college football, you gotta have multiple guys ready at every position and we'll continue to do that. I've just handled each year, each time this has happened on a case by case basis."



On When he Knew Johnson Would be QB1:

"I don't think there was any epiphany, I just think it was one of those where we took at the metrics, we took a look at where things were at. Then we made a decision who we felt could lead us to win a Big Ten Championship. As we go here in the last half of camp that's Hunter Johnson. We're excited about him, his leadership, and his playmaking ability. It's our job now to put it all together and get ready for the opener."

On Why he Chose Johnson to be QB1 for Week 1:

"Right now we feel really good about it. First of all, I think competition has been outstanding. But Hunter Johnson is going to be our starter in the opener. I look forward to watching him take the reins. He's been through a lot while he's been here in our program. Andrew [Marty], Ryan [Hilinski] and the whole group — I've really been impressed and I really like our depth. We'll see how things unfold with the guys behind Hunter, but Hunter is our starting quarterback as we go into the opener."

"I just think the whole group was really competitive. This wasn't like a huge separation between Hunter and Andrew and Ryan. You know, I think Andrew and Ryan are really going to push Hunter — number one, as a great teammate to help him, but then also be prepared because that's, I think, their mindset, what they've done. You know, Andrew, his whole career. Ryan since he's gotten here."

"Again, we've got some young guys that I think have had really good camps, too. So, I feel great about the depth, and I'm really proud of Hunter with everything he's been through to step up and win the starting job."

On Johnson's Development:

"I think it's been a challenge. I think he's been through a lot, and I think he's grown, and I think he's learned a ton. When he's confident and he lets his talent go out there, it's as good as we've had. That's our job, my job, Jake's job, the offensive staff — to make sure we put him in the best position to be successful."

"Like I said, this has been really close, but as we get ready for the opener Hunter is our starter and we're excited about it."

"I think last year was a little bit of a challenge ... Peyton [Ramsey] came in and did such a good job and played at an All-Big Ten level. Maybe not First Team, but still at an All-Big Ten level. That was credit to Peyton, and I thought Hunter, Andrew, and the whole group were good teammates. That's what I'm really proud of and, you know, if history is anything, they all need to be ready, right. Again, with Zach's injury and Cam's injury, everybody's got to be ready to play and I know those guys continue to develop and grow."

On Johnson's Ability to Take Care of the Football:

"It's hard practice, right, to simulate that as much as we like. But, we try to put him in as much adverse situations as we can situationally. I think he's handled that well. I think if you were to ask all the quarterbacks, they'll tell you they should take care of the ball better in practice. I think they've got a high standard. But just learning from each experience and making sure you're taking care of the ball, understanding the situations and kind of rolling from there."

