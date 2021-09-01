A Beginner's Guide to Betting on the Northwestern-Michigan State Game

Everything you need to know before betting on Week 1 of Big Ten football.

With the return of college football comes the ability to gamble on college football. If you are looking to indulge the wide and wonderful world of sports betting, look no further than this helpful guide that will explain the different betting terms and the different betting options for Northwestern’s game against Michigan State this Friday.

Betting Terms Explained:

The world of sports betting can be difficult to navigate for anyone who is unfamiliar with it, as there are numerous different terms. From the spread to moneyline, if you aren’t someone who bets often, it can be confusing at first. To help with the confusion, here is a brief explanation of the most common terms you will see.

Spread: The spread is the betting line used to determine the gambling margin between the two teams. To put it simply, if the favorite has a spread of -5, if you bet on them to cover, as long as they win by five or more you win your bet.

Over/Under: This is perhaps the easiest betting term to understand. The over/under is the combined total of something in a game, most often being combined points and is sometimes referred to as the “total”. If the combined total of points is 40, and you bet on the over but the combined total of points was 39, you would lose that bet.

Moneyline: When you bet on the moneyline, you are betting on an outright winner of the game. The moneyline refers to how much you win on a bet, with $100 being the standard. If the odds are minus, such as -150, you would have to bet $150 just to win $100. However, if the odds are positive, such as +150, a $100 bet would net you $150 plus your $100 back.

Northwestern-Michigan State Odds

Now that you are a certified expert on the basics of sports betting, you are ready to make a fortune betting on the Wildcats this season. Read below to see the different betting odds for the Wildcats game this Friday against Michigan State.

Spread: Northwestern -3

Over/Under: 45 points

Moneyline: Northwestern -155, Michigan State +135

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Big Ten Breakdown: a Complete Rundown of Every Big Ten Game in Week 1 of College Football

Scouting the Wildcats’ Week 1 Opponent: The Michigan State Spartans

Northwestern Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Against Michigan State

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily