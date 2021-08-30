Big Ten Breakdown: a Complete Rundown of Every Big Ten Game in Week 1

A quick overview of each week one matchup across the Big Ten conference.

The best time of the year is finally upon us folks. No, I am not talking about the holiday season but rather college football! With the season officially underway following the week zero slate of games, it is time to look forward to week one and the beginning of the season for the rest of the Big Ten.

Week 0 Recap:

Nebraska 22 Illinois 30

This game was certainly something, to say the least. If you are a fan of chaos, this was the game for you, as it featured everything from a scoop and score touchdown to multiple missed extra point attempts. How long can Frost last on the hot seat? Stay tuned to watch if Nebraska inevitably crashes and burns this season.

Thursday, September 2nd

Rutgers vs. Temple

The second Big Ten game of the 2021 season will be an interesting one, as both Temple and Rutgers look to bounce back from rough 2020 seasons and start this season with a week one victory

Minnesota vs. Ohio State

The night cap on Thursday will feature an Ohio State aiming to win yet another Big Ten championship and a Minnesota squad hoping to get back on track following a mediocre 2020.

Friday, September 3rd

Northwestern vs. Michigan State

The only game on tap for the Big Ten on Friday features the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans. The Wildcats will look to bring home another Big Ten West title as well as avenge a 2020 loss to the Spartans.

Saturday, September 4th

Nebraska vs. Fordham

Nebraska will look to bounce back from a disappointing week one performance with what should be an easy victory for them, but you never know with the Huskers.

Michigan vs. Western Michigan

The Wolverines will look to start off their season strong with a Western Michigan team that may put up somewhat of a fight but ultimately shouldn’t be too hard for Michigan to handle.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State

This game features two teams that hope to challenge Ohio State as Wisconsin and Penn State are set to clash in a game that could be a game of the year candidate out of the gate.

Iowa vs. Indiana

Iowa and Indiana are both coming off strong 2020 seasons and are dark horse Big Ten Championship game contenders, this game will be one to watch in week one

Maryland vs. West Virginia

Both Maryland and West Virginia are coming off subpar 2020 seasons, as they look to start 2021 strong with a victory.

Purdue vs. Oregon State

Purdue and Oregon State both only had two wins in 2020, so a week one victory to get halfway to their 2020 season would be a great start for both programs.

Illinois vs. UTSA

Illinois will look to continue a strong start to their 2020 season under new head coach Bret Bielema and notch a second victory to start their season 2-0 as they take on the Roadrunners.

