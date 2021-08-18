"Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football" Documentary to Premiere Sunday

Northwestern Athletics released the following statement Wednesday afternoon. You can watch the full documentary trailer at the top of this page.

EVANSTON, Ill. — On the eve of a new college football season, Northwestern offers fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look back at the Wildcats’ unforgettable 2020 campaign with Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football, a two-hour documentary from the Emmy Award-winning StudioN, premiering Sunday, Aug. 22, on NBC Sports Chicago at 3:30 pm CT following White Sox postgame coverage.

Fans will relive the unpredictable ebbs and flows of Northwestern football’s historic season, from the cancelation of spring ball in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic to being crowned Citrus Bowl champions on New Year’s Day 2021 in Orlando and a program-defining 2021 NFL Draft. In addition to chronicling the gridiron accomplishments that led to the program’s second Big Ten West Division title in three seasons, viewers will get a first-hand look at how the Wildcats navigated the nationwide racial and social justice awakening, the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike Hankwitz’s final season as defensive coordinator, and everything in between.

Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football features never-before-seen footage and candid, exclusive interviews from prominent student-athletes including Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher, Riley Lees, Greg Newsome II, JR Pace, Peyton Ramsey and Nik Urban.

“This is the type of access and candor that every college football fan will love,” said Dan and Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald. “Everyone knows what happened on the field last season, but only those inside our football family bubble can fully comprehend the individual and collective sacrifice and success experienced in 2020. This documentary gives an incredible glimpse behind our curtain, while also providing viewers with what we all missed last fall – an intimate bond between our program and the fans.”

“The 2020 football season was like nothing we have experienced before, and we felt it was important to take viewers along through the emotional peaks, valleys and hurdles of the program’s journey,” said Good Clean American Fun Director and Producer Ben Rohde. “Thank you to Coach Fitz, the staff and student-athletes for granting us access to document this historic period of time and for the talented collaboration between members of StudioN and the football creative services staff for piecing it all together.”

Following Sunday’s premiere on NBC Sports Chicago, Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football will be available for viewing via NUSports.com. An encore presentation will air at 9:30 pm CT on Wednesday, Aug. 25, on NBC Sports Chicago, following Chicago White Sox postgame coverage.

Directed & Produced by: Ben Rohde

Executive Producers: Jack Sullivan, Nick Miller, Rob Coons

Producers: Taylor Wiseman, Casey Woodman

