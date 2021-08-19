WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

This is everything Northwestern's new starting QB said during Fall Camp on Thursday.

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson met with the media Thursday afternoon to provide an update on fall camp. Johnson addressed his new role as Northwestern's QB1 for Week 1 against Michigan State. He also discussed his goals for the season, the team's progress, and his personal development as a Wildcat.

You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

BREAKING: Hunter Johnson Named Northwestern's Starting Quarterback

Is the Transfer Portal the Answer for Northwestern Football?

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Porter, Franks Injuries

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow