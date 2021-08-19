WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development
Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson met with the media Thursday afternoon to provide an update on fall camp. Johnson addressed his new role as Northwestern's QB1 for Week 1 against Michigan State. He also discussed his goals for the season, the team's progress, and his personal development as a Wildcat.
You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.
This is everything Northwestern's new starting QB said during Fall Camp on Thursday.
