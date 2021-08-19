WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

August 20, 2021
Publish date:

Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

This is everything Northwestern's new starting QB said during Fall Camp on Thursday.
Author:

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson met with the media Thursday afternoon to provide an update on fall camp. Johnson addressed his new role as Northwestern's QB1 for Week 1 against Michigan State. He also discussed his goals for the season, the team's progress, and his personal development as a Wildcat.

You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

BREAKING: Hunter Johnson Named Northwestern's Starting Quarterback

Is the Transfer Portal the Answer for Northwestern Football?

