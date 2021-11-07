WATCH: Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Interrupted by On-Field Protest

Nine protesters holding signs with various messages took the field at the end of the first half of Northwestern's game against No. 19 Iowa.

Nine protesters took the field to display hand-made signs during the first half of Northwestern vs. Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

The protesters displayed signs that read "ABOLISH NUPD INVEST IN BLACK LIVES," "STOP FUNDING THE WAR ON PALESTINE," "DIVEST FROM DEATH," and more. NUPD refers to the Northwestern University Police Department.

After several minutes of game delay, an Iowa fan rushed the field and ran through the signs, bringing some to the ground. The Iowa fan used an obscene hand gesture while exiting the field and then stood behind the endzone with his arms raised, encouraging a fan response.

Northwestern has not yet released a statement regarding the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow