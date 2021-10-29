Northwestern vs. Minnesota Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 9 Game

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

The Wildcats came oh so close to covering the spread last week but couldn't quite do it. They were -23.5 point underdogs and came within three points of covering the spread but ultimately would lose by 26. I thought that Northwestern would keep it within 23 while losing and covering the spread however I was wrong in the end.

This week features a much closer spread and an opponent that, while still a very good team, is not quite on the level that Michigan is. That is not to say this game will be easy for Northwestern, though, as Minnesota is a quality opponent. Look no further than here for all the analysis you need on your betting options for the game against Minnesota.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota analysis:

Spread: Northwestern +7.5

I think Minnesota will cover this spread with relative ease. I am no expert, as seen by track record predicting these, but I don't have a lot of faith in the Wildcats to keep this one close. The Minnesota offense, led by quarterback Tanner Morgan and a lethal stable of running backs, should have a field day against one of the worst defenses in the conference. Northwestern may keep it close to start but I fully anticipate the Golden Gophers to run away with this one in the end.

Moneyline: Northwestern +250, Minnesota-300

Another week of me recommending you to just stay away from the moneyline on this game. As always, though, if you are feeling reckless with your money and love a risky pick, this is the one for you. After all, this is Big Ten football, a conference that provided a historic nine overtime upset with a combined total of 38 points. So you never truly know what to expect as anyone can pull out a win on any given Saturday. That being said, Minnesota should not have much of an issue in this one, making the Northwestern moneyline one to avoid this weekend.

Over/under: 43

I would take the over in this one, personally. Not because I expect it to be a shootout of a game but rather I fully believe the Minnesota offense can hit the over themselves. The Northwestern defense is allowing 218.3 rushing yards per game to their opponents this season which is by far the worst in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers, meanwhile, boast a top five rushing attack, averagi 210 yards per game on the ground. Minnesota should run all over a porous Northwestern defense this weekend and could very easily hit the over themselves.

Last week's picks:

Well, you win some and you lose some. Unfortunately, this season I have not won very many. I expected the Wildcats to cover the spread while losing but they came up just short, as they were three points away from covering the spread. As I always say, I am no expert, so take any advice with a grain of salt.

Season to date: 2-5

This week's pick: Minnesota wins and covers easily.

