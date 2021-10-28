Can Northwestern's Defense Contain Minnesota’s Run Game?

The Northwestern (3-4, 1-3) defense will look to bounce back this week and slow the streaking Minnesota Gophers (5-2, 3-1) after allowing Michigan to notch 33 points last weekend. The Gophers are currently first in the Big Ten West and riding a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s afternoon matchup.

Last weekend the Wildcats surrendered 294 rushing yards and four touchdowns to the Wolverines’ running game. This week, they’ll have a similar challenge going up against Minnesota. The Gophers' offense is heavily reliant upon their ability to run the ball and it has been working for them. They rush for 210 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten.

What makes Minnesota’s running game so dangerous is there isn’t one back for the Northwestern defense to key in on. They have three or four backs who could run for over 100 yards in a game. Last week, it was the duo of freshman running backs Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving who combined for 244 rushing yards in a 34-16 win over the Maryland Terrapins. On Saturday, Oct. 16 it was junior back Bryce Williams who took the mantle for the Gophers, running for 127 yards against Nebraska. On Oct. 2 against Purdue it was sophomore Treyson Potts who ended the night as the team’s leading rusher.

Minnesota’s passing game on the other hand is only mediocre at best. The Gophers throw for 149.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 12th in the Big Ten. Their passing offense is led by senior quarterback Tanner Morgan, who has thrown for 1,043 yards on a 59.5% completion rate, six touchdowns and four interceptions this year. His biggest game of the season came on Oct. 16 against Nebraska when he threw for 209 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Gophers’ leading receivers are senior wide receiver Chris Autumn-Bell and sophomore receiver Mike Brown-Stephens, who have each racked up more than 200 receiving yards on the season. Three other receivers have over 100 receiving yards.

For Northwestern, defending the pass has been the best aspect of their defense all season. They allow the fifth fewest passing yards per game, so defending against Morgan and the crew shouldn't prove to be too difficult.

This weekend will bring another arduous test for the Wildcats, but if they find a way to slow down Minnesota’s run game, there’s a good chance they can earn the win and get back to .500.

