Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 9

Saturday October 30

Indiana at Maryland

This matchup between Indiana and Maryland will see one of these teams snapping a three-game losing streak. Maryland started the season 4-0 but has proceeded to be blown out in their last three games to fall to 4-3. As for Indiana, they are 2-5 with their only wins coming against Western Kentucky and football powerhouse, Idaho. While they have not looked good at all the last three weeks, Maryland should have no issues winning this game. However, you never truly know what could happen. It is Halloween weekend after all and there could be a few spooky upsets in the making.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network

Rutgers at Illinois

Illinois is fresh off a nine overtime upset of the then sixth ranked Penn State. Yes, you read that correctly. The game went to nine overtimes which is the longest game in FBS history. Now, it was no shootout as the score was only 20-18, but an ugly win is still a win. Behind running backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray, who combined for 365 rushing yards and a touchdown, the Fighting Illini pulled off the massive upset to get to 3-5 on the season. They will take on a Rutgers team coming off their bye week having lost four in a row, looking like a zombie version of the team that started their season 3-0. There is truly no telling what will happen in this one as it could go either way but both teams need a win if they want to maintain a shot at bowl eligibility.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 9 Iowa at Wisconsin

Both Iowa and Wisconsin are coming off a game against Purdue, with Iowa playing them two weeks ago before their bye week and Wisconsin playing them last weekend. The difference, though, is that while Iowa was blown out in an upset loss, Wisconsin handed the Boilermakers a blowout loss to move to 4-3 on the season. The Badgers started off the season on a shaky note but have won three in a row now and are riding high into their game against Iowa. Despite being a top ten team, the Hawkeyes are only a three and a half point favorite, leaving the door wide open for Camp Randall stadium to work some magic in an upset win for the Badgers.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be a top ten thriller as the sixth ranked Wolverines travel to East Lansing to take on the Spartans. Both teams are 7-0 on the season, with Michigan coming off a blowout win over Northwestern and Michigan State fresh off their bye week. This is easily the game of the week in the Big Ten this weekend as it has the most on the line in terms of postseason implications. Whoever wins this game will be in a prime position in their eventual showdown with Ohio State to determine who comes out of the Big Ten east and possibly earns a College Football Playoff berth. If you only watch one Big Ten game this weekend other than Northwestern, it would be hard to blame you for picking this one.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on Fox

Purdue at Nebraska

The Huskers were oh so close to getting their fourth win last week and taking one step closer to gaining bowl eligibility for the first time in five years. However, they could not get the job done yet again as another possible win slipped right through their fingers, a reoccurring theme on their season. On the other sideline, Purdue suffered an absolute thrashing at the hands of Wisconsin last weekend for their third loss of the season. Despite that the Boilermakers should have no issue getting their treat a day early in this one as they should comfortably beat Nebraska.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Minnesota at Northwestern

The Wildcats have been a tale of two teams this season. They have looked outright dominant at times against the inferior opponents on their schedule but have struggled mightily against the quality opponents. Last week was no different against Michigan, while even with the game close at the half, ultimately the Wildcats that have struggled against good teams showed up and were blown out as a result. Things do not get any easier for Northwestern as they welcome a 5-2 Minnesota team to Ryan Field. Ultimately there shouldn't be any Halloween weekend spookiness in the air for this one as the Wildcats may keep it close for a quarter or two but will eventually be unable to keep up with the Golden Gophers.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

Had Penn State not lost to Illinois last weekend this would have been one of two top ten matchups in the Big Ten this weekend. Instead, the Nittany Lions travel to Columbus to take on an Ohio State team that has been on fire since their loss to Oregon. Buckeye quarterback CJ Stroud has burst onto the scene after a shaky start to the season to thrust his name into the Heisman conversation. Despite their loss last weekend though, Penn State should make this one interesting. The Buckeyes will most likely win this one in the end but do not be surprised if the Nittany Lions keep it closer than most anticipate them to.

Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

