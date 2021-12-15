Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: DB Devin Turner Commits to Northwestern

    The Sky Team is getting an all-out playmaker in the Lone Star State defensive back.
    Author:

    DB Devin Turner

    Height: 6'1"

    Weight: 190 lbs

    Hometown: Little Elm, TX.

    High School: Lone Star High School

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington State

    No image description

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.25 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Devin Turner Commits to Northwestern

    The Sky Team is getting an all-out playmaker in the Lone Star State defensive back.

    16 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.16.35 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: LB Braydon Brus Commits to Northwestern

    The linebacker broke down his decision to come to the Big Ten in this exclusive interview.

    31 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.59 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: QB Jack Lausch Commits to Northwestern

    Previously committed to Notre Dame, Lausch is a homegrown, multi-sport athlete who brings an outfielder's arm to the gridiron.

    54 minutes ago

    Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Marshall, SMU, San Diego State, Tulane, Tulsa and Wyoming

    Evaluation: Turner is a dynamic defensemen capable of reading and stopping both the run and pass. Turner is quick downhill and able to read the runner to meet the ball carrier and stop the play before his opponent can move with the ball. The Lone Star senior can also anticipate the pass and get to the receiver quick enough to either to break up the pass or snag an interception.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.25 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Devin Turner Commits to Northwestern

    16 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.16.35 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: LB Braydon Brus Commits to Northwestern

    31 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.59 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: QB Jack Lausch Commits to Northwestern

    54 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.49 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Austin Firestone Commits to Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.34 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Robert Fitzgerald Commits to Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Pat
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Class of 2022 on National Signing Day

    2 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Former Wildcat Rashawn Slater Among More Than 70 NFL Players on COVID List

    3 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.37.25 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

    4 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.53 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    17 minutes ago