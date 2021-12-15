OFFICIAL: DB Robert Fitzgerald Commits to Northwestern

DB Robert Fitzgerald

Height: 5'11

Weight: 200

Hometown: Dallas, TX

High School: Jesuit

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Duke, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Pitt, TCU, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington State

Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Army, Boise State, Colorado State, East Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Navy, North Texas, San Diego State, SMU, Utah State, UTSA

Evaluation: What stands out immediately about Fitzgerald is his ball skills. He played both ways in high school but shows great range as a centerfield safety. Fitzgerald has a quick trigger downhill making tackles, and rarely takes bad angles to the ball. Fitzgerald also shows the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage, but his best moments are when he can make plays on the ball.

Playing Time Projection: The Northwestern DB group is still returning a lot of production in the DB room, despite losing Garnett Hollis to transfer. Brandon Joseph could potentially enter the NFL Draft and Coco Azema is sure to retain his role as a starting safety, but Fitzgerald could see playing time in extra DB packages, even if Joseph stays.

