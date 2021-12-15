Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

    The Maryland native's relentless energy can wreak havoc in opposing backfields.
    Author:
    and

    DL Anto Saka

    Height: 6'4"

    Weight: 230 lbs

    Hometown: Phoenix, MD

    High School: Loyola Blakefield

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Penn State, USC, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, West Virginia, NC State

    No image description

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.37.25 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

    The Maryland native's relentless energy can wreak havoc in opposing backfields.

    21 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.53 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    The Avon Old Farms product has the speed and explosiveness to make an impact in the Northwestern LB room.

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.44 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

    The West Orange DL brings off-ball speed and powerful hands.

    1 hour ago

    Group of Five Offers: Toledo, Old Dominion, Marshall, Kent State, UConn, Appalachian State

    Evaluation: Saka is a long and explosive athlete on the edge of the defense. He has enough play strength to play on the edge, but still has a frame that can add weight without losing any of that speed. Saka's motor also stands out as well, he often chased down plays from the backside of the field and his relentless energy causes havoc in opposing backfields.

    Playing Time Projection: Saka could play early and often for Northwestern because he has the talent to make an impact right away in the pass rush department for the Wildcats. With Samdup Miller and Jeffrey Pooler both graduating, Saka could play an early role, and work into the rotation quickly.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.37.25 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

    21 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.53 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.44 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Untitled design (29)
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

    Dec 13, 2021
    Photo: Northwestern Basketball
    Basketball

    Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Young, Nance, Audige give Wildcats depth back at home, improve to 7-2 after win over NJIT

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Football: Schedule and Game Previews for Every B1G Bowl Game

    Dec 12, 2021
    FGWsFALWYAk-jvX
    Basketball

    Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Wildcats Dominate Delaware in 76-53 Win at Welsh-Ryan

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_17341361
    Football

    Alabama QB Bryce Young Named 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner: 'I was never labeled as the prototype'

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17298572
    Basketball

    Men’s Basketball Preview: Northwestern Wildcats vs. NJIT Highlanders

    Dec 11, 2021