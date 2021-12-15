Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: DL Austin Firestone Commits to Northwestern

    The Wildcats' DLine room added a versatile lineman with a unique skill set.
    DL Austin Firestone

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight: 260 lbs

    Hometown: Niceville, Fla.

    High School: Niceville High

    Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Stanford.

    Group of Five Offers: Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Massachusetts, Southern Miss, UCF and West Florida.

    Evaluation: Firestone passes the eye test with flying colors. He possesses a 6'5", 260 lb frame that allows him to be extremely physically imposing. He adds a quick first step that supports his elite speed and makes him a priority for opposing lineman to contain. He also has a strong mental game, as he can adjust mid play to make the best result possible.

    Playing Time Projection: It seems unlikely that a first-year lineman transitioning from the high school level to the Division I FBS level will see much playing time but it is certainly not out of the question for Firestone. The defensive line unit is losing four to graduation, all of whom received significant playing time, and one to the transfer portal. This leaves room open for new, inexperienced starters. While underclassmen with some time in the system will likely have an advantage, a game breaker like Firestone will have a fighting chance to get some time during his true freshman season. 

