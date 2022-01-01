Outback Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Penn State (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) and Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will meet for the first time on New Year's Day in Tampa Bay. Below is everything you need to know on gameday.

About the Outback Bowl

The NCAA first awarded the college bowl game to Tampa Bay in 1986. Outback Steakhouse became the official sponsor of the bowl in 1995. Outback Bowl is typically featured on New Year's Day and has tie-ins with the SEC and Big Ten or ACC (if a Big Ten team goes to the Orange Bowl), in an agreement that lasts through January 2026.

Penn State is 3-4 all-time in the Outback Bowl, most recently falling to Florida in 2011. This is Arkansas' first appearance in the bowl game.

How to Watch: Penn State vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fla.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Arkansas -2.5

Over/Under Total: 48

Game Preview

When Penn State has the ball:

On offense Penn State looks to move the ball through the air, led by star quarterback Sean Clifford. Behind Clifford the Penn State offense, when it gets rolling, can be an elite passing attack, averaging 274.4 passing yards per game, good for fourth in the Big Ten this season. However, the Nittany Lions will be without their phenom wide receiver, as Jahan Dotson declared for the NFL draft and will forego the bowl game. While Penn State loves to air it out on opposing defenses, trouble sets in when they are unable to, as their run game was nearly non existent. Penn State only managed 106.4 yards per game on the ground this season, good for 13th in the Big Ten.

When Arkansas has the ball:

On the opposing sideline, though, it is an entirely different philosophy for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks' goal on offense is to control the line of scrimmage and dominate games on the ground, as they averaged 217.3 rushing yards per game this season, good for third in the SEC. They feature a four-headed monster in the backfield, led by a dynamic trio of running backs and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson rushed 554 yards this season, which was second on the team, and five touchdowns. Lead running back, and the team's lead rusher, Trelon Smith, rushed for 592 rushing yards and five touchdowns as well. Arkansas will look to dominate Penn State in the trenches and pound the ball down their throats in true SEC fashion.

