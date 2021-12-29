Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Pinstripe Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Terrapins and Hokies compete for their final game of the 2021 football season.
    Author:

    The Maryland Terrapins (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) travel to New York City to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6, 3-5 ACC) in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. local. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

    About the New Era Pinstripe Bowl

    The New Era Pinstripe Bowl connects college football to one of the most legendary franchises in sports history, the New York Yankees. The Bowl had its inaugural game in 2010. The game pits teams from the Big 10 conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference against each other. The winner of the Bowl will be awarded the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy, after the long-time owner of the Yankees, and the most valuable player will be awarded the David C. Koch MVP Trophy, after the former chief executive of New Era.

    How to Watch: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    Date: Wednesday, Dec. 29

    Time: 1:15 p.m. local (2:15 ET)

    Location: Yankee Stadium; New York City

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: FuboTV

    Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

    Betting Odds + Information

    Spread: Maryland -3.5

    No image description

    1
    Play
    Football

    Pinstripe Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Terrapins and Hokies compete for their final game of the 2021 football season.

    just now
    USATSI_17421755
    Play
    Football

    Minnesota Runs Wild, Dominates West Virginia 18-6 to Secure Guaranteed Rate Bowl Trophy

    West Virginia had no answers for the Minnesota rushing attack as Minnesota caps their season with a win.

    10 hours ago
    1
    Play
    Football

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    The Golden Gophers and Mountaineers are meeting for the first time ever in Phoenix. Here are the biggest moments from Tuesday at Chase Field.

    10 hours ago

    Over/Under: 54.5

    How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Pinstripe Bowl at SISportsbook.

    Game Preview

    This game features two programs who were previously conference foes and were very competitive when they consistently played. The all-time series sits at 16-15 in favor of the Terrapins and the current winning streak is 1 in. favor of Maryland.

    Maryland finished this season with a 6-6 record, which featured plenty of blowouts in favor and against the Terrapins. This characterizes them as a boom or bust team that is difficult to categorize. The Hokies are a team that is capable of pulling off an upset but also struggles to put away and even defeat teams of a lower caliber. They will also be without at least seven starters heading into the game.

    When Virginia Tech has the ball:

    It will be hard to gauge what exactly will happen. The Hokies had both their starting and backup quarterbacks enter the transfer portal, so inexperienced junior quarterback Connor Blumrick will have an opportunity to shine. The former three-star quarterback was a member of the Texas A&M football team before heading to Virginia Tech and will hope to make a difference in this game and prove something for next season. He will be without some offensive weapons, including leading rusher Raheem Blackshear, but all involved in the Hokies offense will have plenty to prove.

    When Maryland has the ball:

    Maryland runs through Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021. Senior Tavon Fleet-Davis is the teams leading rusher with 664 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 305 yards and a touchdown in the passing game. Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett led the team in receiving with 769 yards and five touchdowns. The Terrapins are a team that is looking to have positive momentum heading into 2022 and eyes a depleted Virginia Tech team as a potential big win to end an overall successful 2021 season. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily

    1
    Football

    Pinstripe Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    just now
    USATSI_17421755
    Football

    Minnesota Runs Wild, Dominates West Virginia 18-6 to Secure Guaranteed Rate Bowl Trophy

    10 hours ago
    1
    Football

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    10 hours ago
    Untitled design (34)
    Football

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    16 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Greg Newsome II added to COVID list, Justin Jackson logs two TDs + and more from NFL Week 16

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_16894388.jpg
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Rashawn Slater Continues to Dominate in Rookie Year, Named AFC’s OT Starter for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    Untitled design (32)
    Football

    OFFICIAL: Rutgers to Replace No. 25 Texas A&M, Face No. 17 Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    Social_Twitter
    Football

    College Football Playoff Announces Updated Health and Safety Policies

    Dec 23, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.43.16 PM
    Recruiting

    Northwestern lands first Class of 2023 commit in three-star OL Dylan Senda

    Dec 22, 2021