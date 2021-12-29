Pinstripe Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

The Maryland Terrapins (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) travel to New York City to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6, 3-5 ACC) in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. local. Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.

About the New Era Pinstripe Bowl

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl connects college football to one of the most legendary franchises in sports history, the New York Yankees. The Bowl had its inaugural game in 2010. The game pits teams from the Big 10 conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference against each other. The winner of the Bowl will be awarded the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy, after the long-time owner of the Yankees, and the most valuable player will be awarded the David C. Koch MVP Trophy, after the former chief executive of New Era.

How to Watch: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 29

Time: 1:15 p.m. local (2:15 ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium; New York City

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Maryland -3.5

Over/Under: 54.5

How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Pinstripe Bowl at SISportsbook.

Game Preview

This game features two programs who were previously conference foes and were very competitive when they consistently played. The all-time series sits at 16-15 in favor of the Terrapins and the current winning streak is 1 in. favor of Maryland.

Maryland finished this season with a 6-6 record, which featured plenty of blowouts in favor and against the Terrapins. This characterizes them as a boom or bust team that is difficult to categorize. The Hokies are a team that is capable of pulling off an upset but also struggles to put away and even defeat teams of a lower caliber. They will also be without at least seven starters heading into the game.

When Virginia Tech has the ball:

It will be hard to gauge what exactly will happen. The Hokies had both their starting and backup quarterbacks enter the transfer portal, so inexperienced junior quarterback Connor Blumrick will have an opportunity to shine. The former three-star quarterback was a member of the Texas A&M football team before heading to Virginia Tech and will hope to make a difference in this game and prove something for next season. He will be without some offensive weapons, including leading rusher Raheem Blackshear, but all involved in the Hokies offense will have plenty to prove.

When Maryland has the ball:

Maryland runs through Taulia Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021. Senior Tavon Fleet-Davis is the teams leading rusher with 664 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 305 yards and a touchdown in the passing game. Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett led the team in receiving with 769 yards and five touchdowns. The Terrapins are a team that is looking to have positive momentum heading into 2022 and eyes a depleted Virginia Tech team as a potential big win to end an overall successful 2021 season.

