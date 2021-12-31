Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    Gator Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    Here's everything you need to know before the Scarlet Knights and Demon Deacons face off at TIAA Bank Stadium on New Year's Eve.
    Author:

    Rutgers (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) will face Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

    Texas A&M, which was originally scheduled to play with Wake Forest, was forced to withdraw because it couldn't field enough players to compete due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, opening a search for the Gator Bowl to find a new opponent. 

    The Scarlet Knights hard work in the classroom paid off. Rutgers earned the right of first refusal because it recorded the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) among teams that finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.

    This will be Rutgers' first bowl game appearance since the Scarlet Knights defeated North Carolina in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl. 

    About the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl came to be after Maurice Cherry looked out his window in downtown Jacksonville in 1944 and decided that excitement needed to be brought to the city. The first Gator Bowl game was held in 1946, making it the sixth oldest college bowl game. The inaugural Gator Bowl was also the first bowl game nationally televised. TIAA Bank Stadium has been home to the Gator Bowl since January, 1996. In 2015, the Gator Bowl decided on an six-year, alternating tie-in arrangement: SEC teams will play ACC teams for three years and Big Ten teams the other three years. 

    How to Watch: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

    Date: Friday, Dec. 31

    Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    Location: TIAA Bank Field; Jacksonville, Fla.

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: FuboTV

    Follow @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live game updates and exclusive content throughout game day.

    Betting Odds + Information

    Spread: Wake Forest -14.5

    Over/Under Total: 62

    How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Gator Bowl at SISportsbook.

    Game Preview

    When Rutgers has the ball:

    TK

    When Wake Forest has the ball:

    TK

