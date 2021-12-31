Gator Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

Rutgers (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) will face Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

Texas A&M, which was originally scheduled to play with Wake Forest, was forced to withdraw because it couldn't field enough players to compete due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, opening a search for the Gator Bowl to find a new opponent.

The Scarlet Knights hard work in the classroom paid off. Rutgers earned the right of first refusal because it recorded the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) among teams that finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.

This will be Rutgers' first bowl game appearance since the Scarlet Knights defeated North Carolina in the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl.

About the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl came to be after Maurice Cherry looked out his window in downtown Jacksonville in 1944 and decided that excitement needed to be brought to the city. The first Gator Bowl game was held in 1946, making it the sixth oldest college bowl game. The inaugural Gator Bowl was also the first bowl game nationally televised. TIAA Bank Stadium has been home to the Gator Bowl since January, 1996. In 2015, the Gator Bowl decided on an six-year, alternating tie-in arrangement: SEC teams will play ACC teams for three years and Big Ten teams the other three years.

How to Watch: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field; Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Betting Odds + Information

Spread: Wake Forest -14.5

Over/Under Total: 62

Game Preview

When Rutgers has the ball:

When Wake Forest has the ball:

