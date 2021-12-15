Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Class of 2022 on National Signing Day

    The Wildcats signed 15 athletes, including six on offense and nine on defense.
    Author:

    Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald met with the media Wednesday afternoon to break down the Wildcats' Class of 2022. You can watch Fitzgerald's press conference at the top of this page.

    Fifteen future Wildcats — including six offensive and nine defensive players — put pen to paper on National Signing Day. Four signees hail from the Chicagoland area.

    "They're just a really special group," Fitzgerald said. "They're leaders in their community, in the classroom, in their respective community programs." 

    Fitzgerald said the group consists of team captains and championship-level competitors. 

    Defensive signees include ATH Kenny Soares Jr., DL Brendan Flakes, DL Anto Saka, DB Devin Turner, DB Robert Fitzgerald, DB Braden Turner, DL Austin Firestone, DB Evan Smith, and LB Braydon Brus. 

    No image description

    Pat
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Class of 2022 on National Signing Day

    Fifteen athletes, including six on offense and nine on defense, will join Northwestern and the Big Ten.

    20 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Play
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Former Wildcat Rashawn Slater Among More Than 70 NFL Players on COVID List

    Slater is one of 37 players who tested positive for COVID on Monday, a single-day high for the league.

    39 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.37.25 AM
    Play
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

    The Maryland native's relentless energy can wreak havoc in opposing backfields.

    1 hour ago

    Offensive commits include OL Nick Herzog, OL Deuce McGuire, TE Chris Petrucci, RB Joseph Himon II, WR Reggie Fleurima, and QB Jack Lausch.

    Four players, including Fleurima, Petrucci, D. Turner and Soares Jr., plan to join the Wildcats in Evanston in January.

    "I'm excited to get to work right away once our squad gets back after the holiday," Fitzgerald said.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    Pat
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Class of 2022 on National Signing Day

    20 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) stands on the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Former Wildcat Rashawn Slater Among More Than 70 NFL Players on COVID List

    39 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.37.25 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Anto Saka Commits to Northwestern

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.53 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: ATH Kenny Soares Jr. Signs With Northwestern

    2 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.50.44 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DL Brendan Flakes Signs with Northwestern

    3 hours ago
    Untitled design (29)
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Purdue falls, MSU and OSU rise, Wisconsin drops out of AP Top 25 & Coaches Poll in Week 6

    Dec 13, 2021
    Photo: Northwestern Basketball
    Basketball

    Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Young, Nance, Audige give Wildcats depth back at home, improve to 7-2 after win over NJIT

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Football: Schedule and Game Previews for Every B1G Bowl Game

    Dec 12, 2021
    FGWsFALWYAk-jvX
    Basketball

    Northwestern Basketball Game Recap: Wildcats Dominate Delaware in 76-53 Win at Welsh-Ryan

    Dec 13, 2021