WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Class of 2022 on National Signing Day

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald met with the media Wednesday afternoon to break down the Wildcats' Class of 2022. You can watch Fitzgerald's press conference at the top of this page.

Fifteen future Wildcats — including six offensive and nine defensive players — put pen to paper on National Signing Day. Four signees hail from the Chicagoland area.

"They're just a really special group," Fitzgerald said. "They're leaders in their community, in the classroom, in their respective community programs."

Fitzgerald said the group consists of team captains and championship-level competitors.

Defensive signees include ATH Kenny Soares Jr., DL Brendan Flakes, DL Anto Saka, DB Devin Turner, DB Robert Fitzgerald, DB Braden Turner, DL Austin Firestone, DB Evan Smith, and LB Braydon Brus.

Offensive commits include OL Nick Herzog, OL Deuce McGuire, TE Chris Petrucci, RB Joseph Himon II, WR Reggie Fleurima, and QB Jack Lausch.

Four players, including Fleurima, Petrucci, D. Turner and Soares Jr., plan to join the Wildcats in Evanston in January.

"I'm excited to get to work right away once our squad gets back after the holiday," Fitzgerald said.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow