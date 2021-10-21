    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Week 8 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan

    We’re breaking down how the Wildcats stack up against the No.6 ranked Wolverines, by the numbers.
    Author:

    Northwestern will travel to The Big House to take on one of the top teams in the country, No. 6 ranked Michigan. To prepare for the matchup, we’ve compiled stats and information before Saturday's game.

    Rank

    NU: N/A

    MICH: 6

    Head Coach

    NU: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, (109-84 all-time)

    MICH: Jim Hargbaugh, 11th season, (84-43 all-time)

    2021 Record

    NU: 3-3 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten

    MICH: 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Big Ten

    Series Record

    Michigan has dominated this matchup throughout the two programs’ history. The two teams have played in a total of 75 games, and of those 75 Michigan has won 58. The last time the Wildcats won against the Wolverines was in 2008.

    Current Win Streak

    Michigan is currently riding a six-game win streak against Northwestern that spans from 2011-2018.

    Other Numbers to Know

    242.5

    Michigan is the number one rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 242.5 rushing yards per game. Their rushing attack is spearheaded by senior running back Hassan Haskins and sophomore running back Blake Corum. The dynamic pairing has combined for 16 touchdowns and over 1,000 rushing yards through six games. 

    205.7

    For Northwestern, they are a team that has struggled to contain the run all year long. The Wildcats rank dead last in the Big Ten in run defense, allowing 205.7 rushing yards per game. They will have their hands full trying to contain the duo of Corum and Haskins.

    194

    The one area of Michigan’s offense that Northwestern might be able to contain is the passing game. The Wolverines have the fourth-worst passing yardage average in the Big Ten, 194 yards per game, ahead of only Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. 

