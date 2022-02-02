Northwestern Voted Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Preseason Favorite

Northwestern Women's Lacrosse was named the Big Ten conference preseason favorite after conference coaches posted a unanimous vote.

The Wildcats are fresh off Big Ten regular season and tournament championship titles. In 2021, the Wildcats finished 15-1 (11-0 Big Ten) and reached the NCAA Final Four for the 12th time in program history.

2022 Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll

Northwestern Maryland Rutgers Johns Hopkins Penn State Ohio State Michigan

All seven head coaches voted in the preseason poll and selected three players from their own teams to the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List.



Twenty-one players were recognized on the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List, including 10 2021 All-Big Ten honorees.

2022 Women's Lacrosse Preseason Players to Watch

*Returning first-team All-Big Ten honorees are indicated in bold.*

Kathleen Garvey, Sr., Johns Hopkins

Shelby Harrison, Sr., Johns Hopkins

Annika Meyer, Sr., Johns Hopkins

Abby Bosco, Gr., Maryland

Aurora Cordingley, Gr., Maryland

Grace Griffin, Gr., Maryland

Maddie Burns, So., Michigan

Kaitlyn Mead, Sr., Michigan

Caitlin Muir, Sr., Michigan

Madison Doucette, Sr., Northwestern

Lauren Gilbert, Sr., Northwestern

Jill Girardi, Sr., Northwestern

Lindsay Epstein, Gr., Ohio State

Nicole Ferrara, Jr., Ohio State

Chloe Johnson, Sr., Ohio State

Sammy Dupcak, So., Penn State

Kristin O’Neill, So., Penn State

Taylor Regan, Gr., Penn State

Meghan Ball, Jr., Rutgers

TT Naslonski, Gr., Rutgers

Cassidy Spilis, Jr., Rutgers



