Northwestern Voted Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Preseason Favorite
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse was named the Big Ten conference preseason favorite after conference coaches posted a unanimous vote.
The Wildcats are fresh off Big Ten regular season and tournament championship titles. In 2021, the Wildcats finished 15-1 (11-0 Big Ten) and reached the NCAA Final Four for the 12th time in program history.
2022 Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll
- Northwestern
- Maryland
- Rutgers
- Johns Hopkins
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Michigan
All seven head coaches voted in the preseason poll and selected three players from their own teams to the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List.
Twenty-one players were recognized on the Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch List, including 10 2021 All-Big Ten honorees.
2022 Women's Lacrosse Preseason Players to Watch
*Returning first-team All-Big Ten honorees are indicated in bold.*
Kathleen Garvey, Sr., Johns Hopkins
Shelby Harrison, Sr., Johns Hopkins
Annika Meyer, Sr., Johns Hopkins
Abby Bosco, Gr., Maryland
Aurora Cordingley, Gr., Maryland
Grace Griffin, Gr., Maryland
Maddie Burns, So., Michigan
Kaitlyn Mead, Sr., Michigan
Caitlin Muir, Sr., Michigan
Madison Doucette, Sr., Northwestern
Lauren Gilbert, Sr., Northwestern
Jill Girardi, Sr., Northwestern
Lindsay Epstein, Gr., Ohio State
Nicole Ferrara, Jr., Ohio State
Chloe Johnson, Sr., Ohio State
Sammy Dupcak, So., Penn State
Kristin O’Neill, So., Penn State
Taylor Regan, Gr., Penn State
Meghan Ball, Jr., Rutgers
TT Naslonski, Gr., Rutgers
Cassidy Spilis, Jr., Rutgers
