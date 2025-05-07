Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Advances to NCAA Women's Golf Championship Finals

The 'Cats are still in the running for the National Championship.

Gavin Dorsey

The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate after punching their ticket to the NCAA Women's Golf Championship Finals during the NCAA Norman Regional in Norman, Oklahoma on May 6, 2025. / Photo: Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern continued its stellar season this week, placing second at the Norman Regional to advance to the NCAA Women's Golf Championship.

The Wildcats, competing in their 15th straight NCAA Championships, will appear in the Finals for the third consecutive year. NU tied for an 11th-place finish in 2024 and tied for 21st in 2023.

In Norman, Oklahoma, No. 12 Northwestern scored 14-under-par 850 to finish second behind top-ranked Stanford, which shot 23-under-par 841. Sophomore Ashley Yun led the way with an individual second-place performance of -7, playing consistently each round to finish just one stroke behind the regional champion, Stanford's Andrea Revuelta.

The rest of the 'Cats closely followed Yun. Northwestern landed five golfers inside the top 20, with senior Lauren Nguyen cracking the top 10 by rising eight spots on the final day. Nguyen was even through two rounds, but the No. 34-ranked golfer in the NCAA finished with a -2 on Tuesday to climb to eighth in the regional standings.

Freshman Hsin Tai Lin entered the final day tied for the lead with Yun and Stanford's Meja Örtengren. However, a +6 score on Tuesday sent the rookie down the leaderboard. Lin's +1 overall score was still enough to place 14th, while junior Dianna Lee and freshman Elise Lee finished shortly behind her in a tie for 17th.

Northwestern will now head to Carlsbad, California, for the Championship Finals from May 16 to May 21. The top five teams from each regional, as well as the top-placing individual not on a qualifying team, are set to compete in the season-ending competition.

Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

