Northwestern Advances to NCAA Women's Golf Championship Finals
Northwestern continued its stellar season this week, placing second at the Norman Regional to advance to the NCAA Women's Golf Championship.
The Wildcats, competing in their 15th straight NCAA Championships, will appear in the Finals for the third consecutive year. NU tied for an 11th-place finish in 2024 and tied for 21st in 2023.
In Norman, Oklahoma, No. 12 Northwestern scored 14-under-par 850 to finish second behind top-ranked Stanford, which shot 23-under-par 841. Sophomore Ashley Yun led the way with an individual second-place performance of -7, playing consistently each round to finish just one stroke behind the regional champion, Stanford's Andrea Revuelta.
The rest of the 'Cats closely followed Yun. Northwestern landed five golfers inside the top 20, with senior Lauren Nguyen cracking the top 10 by rising eight spots on the final day. Nguyen was even through two rounds, but the No. 34-ranked golfer in the NCAA finished with a -2 on Tuesday to climb to eighth in the regional standings.
Freshman Hsin Tai Lin entered the final day tied for the lead with Yun and Stanford's Meja Örtengren. However, a +6 score on Tuesday sent the rookie down the leaderboard. Lin's +1 overall score was still enough to place 14th, while junior Dianna Lee and freshman Elise Lee finished shortly behind her in a tie for 17th.
Northwestern will now head to Carlsbad, California, for the Championship Finals from May 16 to May 21. The top five teams from each regional, as well as the top-placing individual not on a qualifying team, are set to compete in the season-ending competition.