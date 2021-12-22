Northwestern lands first Class of 2023 commit in three-star OL Dylan Senda

Just a week after officially signing 15 players to the Class of 2022, Northwestern Football has started to form its class for 2023. Dylan Senda, an offensive lineman for Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Mich., announced his official commitment to the Wildcats via Twitter on Dec. 20.

Senda is 6'5" and 275 pounds as a junior and is rated as a three-star prospect by 24/7 Sports. He is ranked as the 10th best prospect from the state of Michigan, the 25th best interior offensive lineman and the 397th best overall prospect in the Class of 2023.

Senda had received offers from 20 programs, including Big Ten foes Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, Maryland and Indiana. The Wildcats have made offers to 12 players in the Class of 2023 so far, with Senda being a huge jumpstart to the recruiting season.

Evaluation

Senda's strength is a significant part of his game. He possesses the ability to open holes and keep his man far from the ball, but what is perhaps most notable is his ability to adjust to different defenders mid-play. He looks to have elite football IQ for his age and already passes the eye test as a junior in high school. With another year of development ahead of the young lineman, the future looks bright for Senda to become an impact player in Evanston.

