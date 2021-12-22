Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Northwestern lands first Class of 2023 commit in three-star OL Dylan Senda

    Here's an evaluation of what the Wildcats are getting in the 2023 prospect.
    Author:

    Just a week after officially signing 15 players to the Class of 2022, Northwestern Football has started to form its class for 2023. Dylan Senda, an offensive lineman for Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Mich., announced his official commitment to the Wildcats via Twitter on Dec. 20.

    Senda is 6'5" and 275 pounds as a junior and is rated as a three-star prospect by 24/7 Sports. He is ranked as the 10th best prospect from the state of Michigan, the 25th best interior offensive lineman and the 397th best overall prospect in the Class of 2023. 

    Senda had received offers from 20 programs, including Big Ten foes Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, Maryland and Indiana. The Wildcats have made offers to 12 players in the Class of 2023 so far, with Senda being a huge jumpstart to the recruiting season. 

    Evaluation

    Senda's strength is a significant part of his game. He possesses the ability to open holes and keep his man far from the ball, but what is perhaps most notable is his ability to adjust to different defenders mid-play. He looks to have elite football IQ for his age and already passes the eye test as a junior in high school. With another year of development ahead of the young lineman, the future looks bright for Senda to become an impact player in Evanston.

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

    No image description

    Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.43.16 PM
    Play
    Recruiting

    Northwestern lands first Class of 2023 commit in three-star OL Dylan Senda

    Click here for an analysis + evaluation of the future Wildcat.

    just now
    Nicole cover photo 5
    Play
    Purple and White

    Nicole Wallace: Off the Field

    Meet the Northwestern University Feature Twirler who is front and center during Marching Band halftime performances at Ryan Field in this exclusive documentary.

    Dec 21, 2021
    Untitled design (31)
    Play
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin remain among the nation's best.

    Dec 21, 2021

    How Northwestern Football convinced homegrown two-sport athlete Jack Lausch to sign with the Wildcats, decommit from Notre Dame

    National Signing Day: Meet Northwestern Football's Class of 2022 Commits

    OFFICIAL: DB Braden Turner Commits to Northwestern

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily

    Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.43.16 PM
    Recruiting

    Northwestern lands first Class of 2023 commit in three-star OL Dylan Senda

    just now
    Nicole cover photo 5
    Purple and White

    Nicole Wallace: Off the Field

    Dec 21, 2021
    Untitled design (31)
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    Dec 21, 2021
    FGiM4szXwAMx5dK
    Football

    How Northwestern Football convinced homegrown two-sport athlete Jack Lausch to sign with the Wildcats, decommit from Notre Dame

    Dec 19, 2021
    Untitled design (30)
    Football

    National Signing Day: Meet Northwestern Football's Class of 2022 Commits

    Dec 21, 2021
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Former Wildcat Greg Newsome II Out of NFL Action with a Concussion

    Dec 16, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.36 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: WR Reggie Fleurima Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.23 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: RB Joseph Himon II Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.12.27 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Evan Smith Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021