Godwin Igwebuike Beats The Odds, Earns Spot on Lions Roster

The former safety converted to running back battled for weeks trying to make the Detroit Lions and the 53 roster ... and he did just that.

It is hard to make an NFL roster. Point, blank, period. Making an NFL roster while simultaneously making a position change? Forget about it. Very few have been able to change positions once they are already in the league and make a 53 man roster. That just doesn't happen in the National Football League. However, don't tell that to Godwin Igwebuike.

Wildcat fans may remember Igwebuike when he suited up for the purple and white between 2014 through 2017. There was just one small difference back then...he played safety. Igwebuike was a three year starter for the Wildcats, as he roamed the back end of the defense, racking up over 300 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and seven interceptions in his Northwestern career.

Igwebuike steps in front of a pass for an interception. Northwestern Athletics

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Igwebuike has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49'ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and even the short lived Seattle Dragons from the XFL. Five teams and two leagues in just three seasons is enough to discourage just about everyone from continuing to chase their dream. Igwebuike isn't everyone.

His sixth team, the Detroit Lions signed Igwebuike in January to a reserve/futures contract and it wasn't until right before the start of training did head coach Dan Campbell call Igwebuike to inform him that they were moving him to running back.

"Coach called me, told me we think your best shot's at running back. I'm like, 'Let's do it.' And they were cool. They were like, 'Yo, just be yourself. We're not going to expect a ton from you.' But they believed in me. They're like, 'We think you got it in you, we see the potential, so go out there, be yourself.'"

Fortunately for Igwebuike, he had experience playing the running back position. The only problem was he hadn't carried the ball in a game since his senior year in 2012 at Pickerington North High School, when he rushed for 1,985 yards and 29 touchdowns.

At the start of training camp, Igwebuike was listed as the sixth string running back on the depth chart. The odds were stacked against him. Igwebuike didn't care. He worked, and worked, and worked.

His work ethic and commitment to his new position didn't go unnoticed and caught the eye of one individual in particular, after the Lions' second preseason game.

“Incredible. Absolutely incredible. Never played running back post-high school, and he comes in, and you can see how bad he wants it. He’s the last guy on the field every day working," head coach Dan Campbell said with pride in his voice. "A couple weeks ago, he had a practice where he fumbled twice, and he comes in, and he’s soaked in sweat, and he comes up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, I got you, it’ll never happen again.’ And there’s something to be said about guys who care. And he’s done a phenomenal job, learning it, working, and I’m glad to see it rewarded tonight."

By the time the final roster cuts were being made, Igwebuike had done enough. He earned a spot on the 53 man roster, and everyone knew it. Igwebuike took on the challenge of changing to a position he hadn't played since high school, battling for playing time in the preseason, working his way up from sixth string and a probable final cut casualty, to the Lions' fourth string running back and potential return man.

This may have surprised quite a few people, but not Igwebuike. In fact, after the XFL folded and he was sent home to his mother's farm in Ohio, Igwebuike knew it was all part of God's plan.

"I was just in my spirit praying to the Lord and He’s like, ‘Yo, you’re going to be playing running back.' I’m like, ‘Yo, Lord, like chill out. There’s no way. Maybe I’ll play semi-pro somewhere, play running back.' But he’s like, 'You're going to play running back.' I’m like, 'All right Lord, we’ll see what happens.'"

If God was the one who shined the light on this new path for the former safety, it was Igwebuike who put in the work, ignored the outside noise, kept the faith, and marched on. Marched all the way on to the Detroit Lions' 53 man roster.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Episode 3: Northwestern vs. Michigan State Preview

Making the Cut: Every Northwestern Wildcat on an NFL Roster

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 1 of College Football

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily