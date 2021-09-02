Making the Cut: Every Northwestern Wildcat on an NFL Roster
Roster cuts are officially in the rear view mirror, as all 32 teams have finalized their 53 man rosters and practice squads ahead of Week 1. There are no shortage of Wildcats in the league that you'll see on your television come every Sunday.
There are a total of 13 former Wildcats who will begin this season on a team's roster in some capacity, whether that be on the 53 man roster, practice squad, or injured reserve. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern football program have been producing NFL talent at a consistent and high level for a very long time now.
Here are all of the Northwestern Wildcats currently under contract with NFL teams:
Atlanta Falcons
TE John Raine (Practice Squad)
Cleveland Browns
OT Blake Hance
CB Greg Newsome II
LB Anthony Walker
Dallas Cowboys
P Hunter Niswander (Injured Reserve)
Detroit Lions
RB Godwin Igwebuike
Green Bay Packers
DT Tyler Lancaster
DE Dean Lowry
Los Angeles Chargers
DE Joe Gaziano (Practice Squad)
RB Justin Jackson
OT Rashawn Slater
Los Angeles Rams
Earnest Brown IV (Practice Squad)
New York Giants
CB Montre Hartage (Injured Reserve)
