Making the Cut: Every Northwestern Wildcat on an NFL Roster

With final cuts having been completed, and rosters finalized, here is where the Wildcat alum stand in the National Football League.

Roster cuts are officially in the rear view mirror, as all 32 teams have finalized their 53 man rosters and practice squads ahead of Week 1. There are no shortage of Wildcats in the league that you'll see on your television come every Sunday.

There are a total of 13 former Wildcats who will begin this season on a team's roster in some capacity, whether that be on the 53 man roster, practice squad, or injured reserve. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern football program have been producing NFL talent at a consistent and high level for a very long time now.

Here are all of the Northwestern Wildcats currently under contract with NFL teams:

Atlanta Falcons

TE John Raine (Practice Squad)

Cleveland Browns

OT Blake Hance

CB Greg Newsome II

LB Anthony Walker

Dallas Cowboys

P Hunter Niswander (Injured Reserve)

Detroit Lions

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Green Bay Packers

DT Tyler Lancaster

DE Dean Lowry

Los Angeles Chargers

DE Joe Gaziano (Practice Squad)

RB Justin Jackson

OT Rashawn Slater

Los Angeles Rams

Earnest Brown IV (Practice Squad)

New York Giants

CB Montre Hartage (Injured Reserve)

