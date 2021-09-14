Week 1 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

Week 1 is officially in the books, let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared.

The NFL returned in glorious fashion this weekend, as there were countless of games that provided wire to wire action that were must see television. Starting with the thrilling Thursday Night Football game last week, all the way to last night's back and forth affair on Monday Night Football, it is safe to say that football is officially back.

With Week 1 in the rear view mirror, here are how the Wildcats and their teams did over the the weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve), 31-29

Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) defeat the Washington Football Team, 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 32-6

San Francisco 49'ers defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 41-33

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker), 33-29

New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) defeat the Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry), 38-3

Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) defeat the Chicago Bears, 34-14

Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) , 33-27 in OT

