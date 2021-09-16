Wildcats In The Pros: Week 2 NFL Schedule

After an exciting Week 1 around the league, Week 2 kicks off tonight, so let's take a look at when and where all the Northwestern Wildcats will be playing.

Sunday, September 19th - 12:00 Slate

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker) - CBS

New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) @ Carolina Panthers - FOX

Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) @ Indianapolis Colts - FOX

Late Afternoon Slate (3:05 and 3:25)

Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - FOX (3:05)

Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) @ Seattle Seahawks - FOX (3:25)

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) @ Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) - CBS (3:25)

Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) @ Kansas City Chiefs) - NBC

Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)

Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) @ Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) - ESPN

*All times listed above are Central Time

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Rashawn Slater Dazzles In Chargers Debut

Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Game in the Big Ten During Week 3

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily