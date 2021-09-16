September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 2 NFL Schedule

After an exciting Week 1 around the league, Week 2 kicks off tonight, so let's take a look at when and where all the Northwestern Wildcats will be playing.
Author:

Sunday, September 19th - 12:00 Slate

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker) - CBS

New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) @ Carolina Panthers - FOX

Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) @ Indianapolis Colts  - FOX

Late Afternoon Slate (3:05 and 3:25)

Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - FOX (3:05)

Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) @ Seattle Seahawks - FOX (3:25)

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) @ Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) - CBS (3:25)

Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) @ Kansas City Chiefs) - NBC

Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)

Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) @ Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) - ESPN

No image description

E_QBfk9XMAk_3LC
Play
Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 2 NFL Schedule

After an exciting Week 1 around the league, Week 2 kicks off tonight, so let's take a look at when and where all the Northwestern Wildcats will be playing.

Sep 8, 2018; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) runs with the ball in the first half against Duke Blue Devils safety Michael Carter II (26) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke

We’re breaking down how the Blue Devils stack up against Chicago’s Big Ten Team, by the numbers.

USATSI_16565300
Play
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Game in the Big Ten During Week 3

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

*All times listed above are Central Time

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Rashawn Slater Dazzles In Chargers Debut

Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Game in the Big Ten During Week 3

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

E_QBfk9XMAk_3LC
Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 2 NFL Schedule

Sep 8, 2018; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jeremy Larkin (28) runs with the ball in the first half against Duke Blue Devils safety Michael Carter II (26) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Week 3 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Duke

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Game in the Big Ten During Week 3

USATSI_13323994
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 3 of College Football

1339868918.0
Wildcats In The Pros

Rashawn Slater Dazzles In Chargers Debut

d281d35e552a4b4ea772abaaafbd71fc.jpg
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 1 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 2 in B1G Football

Northwestern Wildcats running back Anthony Tyus III (27) runs against the Indiana State Sycamores during the first half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Everything Northwestern Players Said After Their 24-0 Win Over Indiana State

USATSI_16729407
Football

Northwestern vs. Indiana State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game