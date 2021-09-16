Wildcats In The Pros: Week 2 NFL Schedule
Sunday, September 19th - 12:00 Slate
Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker) - CBS
New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) @ Carolina Panthers - FOX
Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) @ Indianapolis Colts - FOX
Late Afternoon Slate (3:05 and 3:25)
Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - FOX (3:05)
Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) @ Seattle Seahawks - FOX (3:25)
Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) @ Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) - CBS (3:25)
Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)
Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) @ Kansas City Chiefs) - NBC
Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)
Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) @ Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) - ESPN
After an exciting Week 1 around the league, Week 2 kicks off tonight, so let's take a look at when and where all the Northwestern Wildcats will be playing.
*All times listed above are Central Time
