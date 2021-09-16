We’re breaking down how the Blue Devils stack up against Chicago’s Big Ten Team, by the numbers.

This Saturday, the Wildcats will go on the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils, so we’ve pulled together a side-by-side comparison of the teams’ latest stats to see where each stand going into the game.

Rank

NU: N/A

DU: N/A

Head Coach

NU: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, (107-82 all-time)

DU: David Cutcliffe, 14th season, (119-118 all-time)

2021 Record

NU: 1-1 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten

DU: 1-1 overall, 0-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

Series Record

Northwestern leads the all-time series 10-9. However, the Wildcats lost 7-21 in their last matchup against Duke on September 8, 2018.

Last 10 Matchups

From 1999 to 2018 -- the last year the two teams met -- the Wildcats have held an 8-2 series edge over the Blue Devils.

Current Win Streak

Duke currently holds a two-year win streak against Northwestern (2017-2018).

Other Numbers to Know

NU: Last week, Northwestern's defense held the Indiana State Sycamores to just 31 rushing yards. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald credited the team's success to improved communication and a renewed focus on the fundamentals. Given that the Wildcats have continued to hone in on these areas during practice, fans can expect the NU defense to show up in full force against Duke this weekend.

DU: In his 32 career games between 2018 and 2020, Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant has rushed 234 times for 1,321 yards with nine touchdowns, and caught 28 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns. This year, the senior has continued to be a key contributor to the Duke offense, starting the 2021 season off strong with six touchdowns in the Blue Devils' latest matchup against North Carolina A&T. Durant will certainly be one for the Wildcats to watch out for in their Week 3 contest.

