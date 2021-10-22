Wildcats In The Pros: Week 7 NFL Schedule
Thursday, October 21st - 7:20
Denver Broncos @ Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Anthony Walker) - FOX & NFL Network
Sunday, October 24th - 12:00 Slate
Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) @ Miami Dolphins - FOX
Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) - CBS
Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) - FOX
Sunday, October 24th - Late Afternoon Slate
Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) @ Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) - FOX (3:05)
Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)
Indianapolis Colts (Ibraheim Campbell/Injured Reserve) @ San Francisco 49'ers - NBC
Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)
New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) @ Seattle Seahawks - ESPN
*All times listed above are Central Time
With one third of the season in the books, we look ahead to Week 7, where there will be a handful of Wildcats stepping on to the field, starting tonight on Thursday Night Football!
