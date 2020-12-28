Alabama Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

A look at the expected Alabama depth chart for its matchup against Notre Dame

A look at the expected Alabama depth chart for its matchup against Notre Dame.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB #10 Mac Jones - 6-3, 214, R-Jr.

RB #22 Najee Harris - 6-2, 230, Sr.

WR #6 DeVonte Smith - 6-1, 175, Sr.

WR #8 John Metchie III - 6-0, 195, Soph.

WR #18 Slade Bolden - 5-11, 191, R-Soph.

TE #87 Miller Forristall - 6-5, 244, R-Sr.

LT #70 Alex Leatherwood - 6-6, 312, Sr.

LG #65 Deonte Brown - 6-4, 350, R-Sr.

C ##79 Chris Owens - 6-3, 315, R-Sr.

RG #55 Emil Ekiyor - 6-3, 324, R-Soph.

RT #73 Evan Neal - 6-7, 360, Soph.

*** Fifth-year senior Chris Owens is expected to start at center after starting center Landon Dickerson was injured late in the SEC Championship game against Florida.

Second Team

QB #9 Bryce Young - 6-0, 194, Fr.

RB #4 Brian Robinson Jr. - 6-1, 228, Sr.

WR #5 Javon Baker - 6-2, 195, Fr.

WR #3 Xavier Williams - 6-1, 190, R-Soph.

WR #14 Thaiu Jones-Bell - 6-0, 190, Fr.

TE #19 Jahleel Billingsley - 6-4, 230, Soph.

LT #79 Chris Owens - 6-3, 315, R-Sr.

LG #75 Tommy Brown - 6-7, 320, R-Soph.

C #71 Darrian Dalcourt - 6-3, 300, Soph.

RG #72 Pierce Quick - 6-5, 280, R-Fr.

RT 60 Kendall Randolph - 6-4, 298, R-Jr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DE #58 Christian Barmore - 6-5, 310, R-Soph.

NG #94 DJ Dale - 6-3, 307, Soph.

DE #92 Justin Eboigbe - 6-5, 285, Soph.

OLB #4 Will Anderson Jr. - 6-4, 235, Fr.

ILB #32 Dylan Moses - 6-3, 240, Sr.

ILB #8 Christian Harris - 6-2, 232, Soph.

OLB #4 Christopher Allen - 6-4, 252, R-Jr.

SS #9 Jordan Battle - 6-1, 210, Soph.

FS #3 Daniel Wright - 6-1, 195, R-Jr.

CB #2 Patrick Surtain II - 6-2, 202, Jr.

CB #28 Josh Jobe - 6-1, 192, Jr.

STAR #13 Malachi Moore - 6-0, 182, Fr. (Nickel)

*** DE Christian Barmore is not listed as the starter on the depth chart, but he does start games in reality and he is Alabama's top defensive lineman.

Second Team

DE #18 LaBryan Ray - 6-5, 295, R-Jr.

NG #50 Tim Smith - 6-4, 320, Fr.

DE #47 Byron Young - 6-3, 292, Soph.

OLB #20 Drew Sanders - 6-5, 230, Fr.

ILB #42 Jaylen Moody - 6-2, 225, Jr.

ILB #40 Joshua McMillon - 6-3, 240, Gr.

OLB #1 Ben Davis - 6-4, 250, R-Sr.

SS #15 Eddie Smith - 6-0, 195, R-Soph.

FS #29 DeMarcco Hellams - 6-1, 208, Soph.

CB #5 Jalyn Armour-Davis - 6-1, 192, R-Soph.

CB #26 Marcus Banks - 6-0, 180, Soph.

STAR #14 Brian Branch - 6-0, 190, Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K #16 Will Reichard - 6-1, 190, Soph.

P #85 Charlie Scott - 6-1, 195, Sr.

KR #4 Brian Robinson Jr. - 6-1, 228, Sr.

PR #18 Slade Bolden - 5-11, 191, R-Soph.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter