Atlanta Falcons Draft Notre Dame Linebacker JD Bertrand
The Atlanta Falcons have drafted former Notre Dame linebacker and two-time captain JD Bertrand in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Falcons took Bertrand with the 143rd overall pick in the draft.
Bertrand made a big mark at Notre Dame for his leadership, with the Georgia native earning the honor of being a team captain for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He now heads home to play for the in-state Falcons.
He made his emergence into the starting lineup in 2021 by winning the starting Will linebacker spot. Bertrand made his presence felt immediately, leading the Irish defense with 101 total tackles. His 63 solo stops tied for the most for a Notre Dame linebacker since Jaylon Smith racked up 69 in 2015. Bertrand also finished second on the defense with 7.0 tackles for loss.
Over the next two seasons, Bertrand would move inside to the Mike linebacker spot and he quickly emerged as the leader of the Notre Dame defense. His football IQ helped the defense transiton into the complex Al Golden defense. He led the Irish in tackles in both 2022 (82) and 2023 (76). Bertrand had 8.5 tackles for loss in 2022 and was second on the defense with 7.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
Bertrand had a career-high 2.5 sacks and a career-high five pass break ups during his final season with the Irish. Bertrand developed as a pass rusher during his final season. After racking up just 30 combined pressures in 2021 and 2022 (PFF), Bertrand had 30 pressures total in 2023. He had just nine combined hits on the quarterback (sacks + hits) in 2021-22, but had 11 during the 2023 season.
His leadership and play was vital to success for Notre Dame's defense in 2023. The Irish finished the season with the 7th best scoring defense (15.9) in college football, the 5th best defense in fewest yards allowed per game (276.3) and 5th in the country in fewest yards allowed per play (4.4).
Bertrand finished his career with 267 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Bertrand also broke up nine passes during his career. Bertrand became the first Notre Dame linebacker since Manti Te'o (2010-12) to lead the Irish defense in tackles for three straight seasons.
Bertrand is the second Notre Dame linebacker to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys took Marist Liufau in the third round.
