Los Angeles Chargers Draft Notre Dame Cornerback Cam Hart
The Los Angeles Chargers took former Notre Dame standout cornerback Cam Hart in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chargers took Hart with the No. 140 overall pick. He is the second former Notre Dame star to be taken by the Chargers, who also took offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round.
Although he was a two-way standout Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, Hart came to Notre Dame as a wide receiver. After spending his first season on offense, Hart moved over to cornerback during the 2020 season. He emerged as a starter in 2021, and during that season he registered 41 tackles, picked off two throws and broke up seven passes.
After a slow start to the 2022 season, Hart began to look more and more comfortable on defense by the middle of that fall. By the end of the 2022 season, Hart was playing like an impact cover man on the outside. The 6-3 corner returned for a fifth and final season in 2023, and the light had truly gone on.
Hart was outstanding throughout the 2023 campaign, and he combined with sophomore Benjamin Morrison to form one of the best cornerback tandems in all of college football. That duo combined with All-American safety Xavier Watts to give the Irish arguably the best secondary in the country.
Notre Dame led the nation in pass efficiency defense (97.09), tied for first in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (8), finished second in fewest passing yards allowed (2,045), third in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.5) and they ranked 10th in interceptions.
Hart played a huge role in that success, giving up just 15 receptions for 137 yards during the season (PFF). Over the last two seasons Hart also thrived in matchups against top pass catchers, including No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State. In two games against Notre Dame, Harrison caught a combined eight passes for 88 yards. Harrison caught just three passes for 25 yards on five targets in matchups against Hart.
Hart is a long, athletic player that has a rare combination of length, strength and speed. He measured in at 6-3 and 202 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Hart ran a 4.5 at the combine and posted a 39.5" vertical jump and a 10'10" broad jump while measuring in with an impressive 33-inch arms.
