Notre Dame Controls Its Playoff Destiny. Win, Keep Winning, Get the 5
As per early August tradition, the initial college football coaches poll has been released and was met with a less-than-normal amount of fanfare from the Notre Dame faithful this year for a couple of key reasons.
Firstly, Irish fans were consumed with the news of starting LT Charles Jagusah's season-ending injury. Secondly, recruiting rumors have and will continue to consume Notre Dame fans' minds, for better or worse.
That being said, let's take a look at where the Irish fall to start the season in the minds of the coaches.
Notre Dame Controls Its CFP Destiny
Even with the much written and spoken about "Notre Dame Tax," in which due to being independent Notre Dame cannot earn a Round 1 playoff bye no matter its record or ranking.
It doesn't matter. The Irish still completely control their destiny, especially when ranked this high entering the season.
Should Notre Dame take care of their business, it will make the CFP field.
A 12-0 or 11-1 Notre Dame team will almost certainly host a first-round game in frosty South Bend in late December against the lowest-rated power conference team or the Group of 5 representative. For a team that cannot attain a first-round bye, this is the next best thing.
Week One Sets The Tone For The Notre Dame Season
Notre Dame's schedule is not a murderer's row this year. It's certainly nowhere near as challenging as the first two under Marcus Freeman have been. With that being said, there are still a few very tricky spots to navigate. The most obvious of these spots and the one that may have the biggest impact on the Irish season overall is the week one trip to Ryan Field to face Texas A&M.
Nobody is quite sure what to make of Mike Elko's first Aggie team, but one thing is for sure. This will be the toughest environment Notre Dame will play in all year. With a win, Notre Dame's path sets up nicely for home hosted playoff game.
Should the Irish lose, life gets much trickier as there will be no margin for error to ensure making the field.
Being ranked inside the top 10 to start the year means that if the Irish can secure a Week 1 win, they will have an inside track to a home game during the holiday season. A gift each Irish fan would like under the tree come late December.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider
Notre Dame’s (Potentially) Huge College Football Playoff Break No One Is Talking About