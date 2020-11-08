Notre Dame Knocks Off Clemson In Overtime

Notre Dame has gotten the big game monkey off its back as the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish came back to beat Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to the legs of running back Kyren Williams. The Irish defense was outstanding in the opening half, scoring a touchdown of its own on a tremendous play by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Irish took a 23-13 lead into halftime, but Clemson's locker room adjustments worked much better than those by the Irish staff.

Clemson outscored Notre Dame 20-3 to take a 33-26 lead with less than two minutes left in the game.

Backed up at their own 9-yard line, the Irish offense, led by quarterback Ian Book, rallied. Senior wideout Avery Davis made three huge plays on that final drive of regulation, including a brilliant post route for 53 yards that set up his game tying touchdown.

The Irish defense faltered in the second half, but in the second overtime it took the game over and ended it. Back-to-back sacks by Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah created a 4th-and-24. The desperation play fell short as the Irish pulled off the come-from-behind win.

It was Notre Dame's first win over a No. 1 ranked team since 1993 when the Irish beat Florida State.

Williams led the offense with 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Book finished the game with 310 yards passing and 64 yards rushing.

Owusu-Koramoah finished with 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble he returned for a touchdown.

