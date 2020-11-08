SI.com
Notre Dame Knocks Off Clemson In Overtime

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has gotten the big game monkey off its back as the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish came back to beat Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to the legs of running back Kyren Williams. The Irish defense was outstanding in the opening half, scoring a touchdown of its own on a tremendous play by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. 

The Irish took a 23-13 lead into halftime, but Clemson's locker room adjustments worked much better than those by the Irish staff.

Clemson outscored Notre Dame 20-3 to take a 33-26 lead with less than two minutes left in the game. 

Backed up at their own 9-yard line, the Irish offense, led by quarterback Ian Book, rallied. Senior wideout Avery Davis made three huge plays on that final drive of regulation, including a brilliant post route for 53 yards that set up his game tying touchdown.

The Irish defense faltered in the second half, but in the second overtime it took the game over and ended it. Back-to-back sacks by Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah created a 4th-and-24. The desperation play fell short as the Irish pulled off the come-from-behind win.

It was Notre Dame's first win over a No. 1 ranked team since 1993 when the Irish beat Florida State.

Williams led the offense with 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Book finished the game with 310 yards passing and 64 yards rushing.

Owusu-Koramoah finished with 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble he returned for a touchdown.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
ga3irish
ga3irish

Epic win for ND, Kelly, Book, the awesome D, et al. Just stay focused and don't have a repeat of BC '93.

KevinPS
KevinPS

Just an incredible win. I'm glad we'll hear all week about what happened last time we knocked off number 1 and then played BC. It beats the alternative. We need to win out and take it to Clemson in the CCG. What a game. The only one more exciting to me was Miami in 1988 and that's pretty much because I got myself wound up more then about games. I probably would have had an easier time going to sleep if we'd lost tonight--but I'm glad we didn't !

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

Being wrong never felt so good. I did not think this Irish team could make enough big plays to knock off the #1 team in the country but they did just that. When a big play had to be made this team made it. Book showed me something tonight. He was able to put that back breaking fumble on the goaline behind him and lead his team to the best win in decades.

