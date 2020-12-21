Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Wins The Butkus Award

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been named the nation's top linebacker, winning the Butkus Award.

Owusu-Koramoah tied for the team lead with 56 tackles and led the defense with 11 tackles for loss. Owusu-Koramoah also forced three fumbles, picked off a pass and returned a fumble against Clemson for a 23-yard touchdown, which sparked the Irish to that victory.

Beyond great production, Owusu-Koramoah was an impact player for the Irish defense. He made plays on the ball in all three phases (run, coverage, blitz) and offenses were forced to game plan around him.

Owusu-Koramoah had 136 combined tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks the last two seasons.

The Hampton, Va. native was a late addition to Notre Dame's 2017 class, signing with the Irish in February after earning an offer from Clark Lea and Mike Elko after they were hired. That was a program-changing recruiting addition for the Irish.

Jaylon Smith (2015) and Manti Te'o (2012) are the only two previous Irish linebackers to win this award.

