Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Location Has Been Moved

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Navy are still set to kick off the 2020 season, but the game will no longer be played in Dublin, Ireland, and it will now be played on either Saturday or Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

Notre Dame announced the game will now be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. That is the home field for the Midshipmen. The game will be televised by either ESPN or ABC.

Statements from the athletics directors:

“Our student-athletes have had great experiences competing in Ireland and are very disappointed not to be returning to Dublin in 2020,” said Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick. “The change of venue has been a very difficult decision for our colleagues at the Naval Academy, but we are in full support of their choice. We are also grateful for everything our partners in Ireland have done to make this a smooth transition. We look forward to going back to Ireland for a game in the not too distant future."

"We are obviously disappointed not to be traveling to Ireland this August,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “But, as expected, our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved. I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large. Once we have a definitive plan in place, we will announce the specifics pertaining to the game.”

Notre Dame and Navy have been playing for 94 years, but this marks the first time the game will be played in Annapolis.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
GingerBeard
GingerBeard

I think this will be really cool. And didn’t you say you were hoping to get to that stadium?

chamgel
chamgel

I’m completely for this move, have thought for a while the ND-Navy game should be played @Navy at least once every 4 years. Can’t wait to see it happen.

ryno1134
ryno1134

I do wonder if they will just close off the game to fans considering the size of that stadium.

Nathan Erbach
Nathan Erbach

Editor

Excited to see ND play in that venue, and this is the perfect time for it.

