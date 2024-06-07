Notre Dame NCAA Academic Progress Rates: How Did All The Sports Rate?
The NCAA's Academic Progress Rate has always been an interesting measure.
In a world that really only cares about success on the field, this is the check and balance by the NCAA to make sure the schools are doing what they can to keep their student-athletes on track to graduate.
So what is the APR and why do you care?
To keep it simple, it's a measurement of how well the students are progressing in the classrooms. Are they on track to graduate? Are they getting to class, and how is the school doing at making sure the environment is set up for success?
Every student-athlete on scholarship in some way gets a point by staying in school and staying academically eligible.
Which sports rank the highest? 1000 is the best you can do, being in the 990s is fabulous, the 980s is fine, the 970s is good enough, and anything less than that is a bit of an issue.
It's a bit skewed year-wise - the 2024 APR rankings cover the 2022-2023 academic calendar.
Here are the Notre Dame APRs by sport. Note, there's a skip in 2020 - we took the last five APRs available.
Notre Dame Football Ranked in Academic Progress Rate Top 10
Notre Dame Baseball APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 997
2020-2021: 994
2018-2019: 990
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Football APR
2022-2023: 991
2021-2022: 989
2020-2021: 984
2018-2019: 970
2017-2018: 966
Notre Dame Men's Basketball APR
2022-2023: 975
2021-2022: 977
2020-2021: 994
2018-2019: 989
2017-2018: 990
Notre Dame Men's Cross Country APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Men's Fencing APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Men's Golf APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 993
2020-2021: 993
2018-2019: 988
2017-2018: 994
Notre Dame Men's Ice Hockey APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 991
2017-2018: 991
Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 998
2020-2021: 998
2018-2019: 991
2017-2018: 995
Notre Dame Men's Soccer APR
2022-2023: 985
2021-2022: 987
2020-2021: 993
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Men's Swimming and Diving APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 994
Notre Dame Men's Tennis APR
2022-2023: 993
2021-2022: 993
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Men's Track APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Softball APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Women's Basketball APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 994
2020-2021: 995
2018-2019: 995
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Women's Cross Country APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 995
2017-2018: 995
Notre Dame Women's Fencing APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 993
2017-2018: 992
Notre Dame Women's Golf APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame's Women's Lacrosse APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Women's Rowing APR
2022-2023: 999
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 993
2017-2018: 992
Notre Dame Women's Soccer APR
2022-2023: 997
2021-2022: 997
2020-2021: 997
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 997
Notre Dame Women's Swimming and Diving APR
2022-2023: 997
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Women's Tennis APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000
Notre Dame Women's Track APR
2022-2023: 997
2021-2022: 997
2020-2021: 997
2018-2019: 992
2017-2018: 992
Notre Dame Women's Volleyball APR
2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000