Notre Dame NCAA Academic Progress Rates: How Did All The Sports Rate?

How did all the major Notre Dame sports do in the latest round of the NCAA's Academic Progress Rates? How did they do over the last five years?

Mar 25, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; The Notre Dame band plays in the second half of the NCAA Tournament second round game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ole Miss Rebels at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The NCAA's Academic Progress Rate has always been an interesting measure.

In a world that really only cares about success on the field, this is the check and balance by the NCAA to make sure the schools are doing what they can to keep their student-athletes on track to graduate.

So what is the APR and why do you care?

To keep it simple, it's a measurement of how well the students are progressing in the classrooms. Are they on track to graduate? Are they getting to class, and how is the school doing at making sure the environment is set up for success?

Every student-athlete on scholarship in some way gets a point by staying in school and staying academically eligible.

Which sports rank the highest? 1000 is the best you can do, being in the 990s is fabulous, the 980s is fine, the 970s is good enough, and anything less than that is a bit of an issue.

It's a bit skewed year-wise - the 2024 APR rankings cover the 2022-2023 academic calendar.

Here are the Notre Dame APRs by sport. Note, there's a skip in 2020 - we took the last five APRs available.

Notre Dame Football Ranked in Academic Progress Rate Top 10

Notre Dame Baseball APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 997
2020-2021: 994
2018-2019: 990
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Football APR

2022-2023: 991
2021-2022: 989
2020-2021: 984
2018-2019: 970
2017-2018: 966

Notre Dame Men's Basketball APR

2022-2023: 975
2021-2022: 977
2020-2021: 994
2018-2019: 989
2017-2018: 990

Notre Dame Men's Cross Country APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Men's Fencing APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Men's Golf APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 993
2020-2021: 993
2018-2019: 988
2017-2018: 994

Notre Dame Men's Ice Hockey APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 991
2017-2018: 991

Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 998
2020-2021: 998
2018-2019: 991
2017-2018: 995

Notre Dame Men's Soccer APR

2022-2023: 985
2021-2022: 987
2020-2021: 993
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Men's Swimming and Diving APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 994

Notre Dame Men's Tennis APR

2022-2023: 993
2021-2022: 993
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Men's Track APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Softball APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Women's Basketball APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 994
2020-2021: 995
2018-2019: 995
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Women's Cross Country APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 995
2017-2018: 995

Notre Dame Women's Fencing APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 993
2017-2018: 992

Notre Dame Women's Golf APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame's Women's Lacrosse APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Women's Rowing APR

2022-2023: 999
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 993
2017-2018: 992

Notre Dame Women's Soccer APR

2022-2023: 997
2021-2022: 997
2020-2021: 997
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 997

Notre Dame Women's Swimming and Diving APR

2022-2023: 997
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Women's Tennis APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

Notre Dame Women's Track APR

2022-2023: 997
2021-2022: 997
2020-2021: 997
2018-2019: 992
2017-2018: 992

Notre Dame Women's Volleyball APR

2022-2023: 1000
2021-2022: 1000
2020-2021: 1000
2018-2019: 1000
2017-2018: 1000

