Notre Dame Signs LB Prince Kollie

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed LB Prince Kollie

PRINCE KOLLIE PROFILE

Hometown: Jonesborough, Tenn.

High School: David Crockett

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

2020 Stats: 152 tackles, 17 TFL, 5 INT, 17 break ups / 1,951 rush yards, 31 TD /

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Louisville, Ole Miss, Kentucky, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Michigan State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Clark Lea

247Sports: 4-star - No. 91

ESPN: 4-star - No. 213

Rivals: 4-star - No. 239

Composite: 4-star - No. 153

FILM ANALYSIS

Right now, Kollie's frame and game is all about the rover position. He's listed at 6-2 and 200 pounds, but he's still on the thin side. He's rangy and brings a lot of pop, but his body right now is ideally suited for playing in space. Despite his lack of bulk, Kollie arrives at the football with force. He can play sideline-to-sideline, but he can also plant, drive on the ball and deliver punishment. His length and strong hands also make him extremely difficult to block on the perimeter.

Kollie has extremely long arms and is a fluid athlete. He's quick and has impressive top-end speed. All those traits give him exceptional range, and they are why he fits in so well at rover. Kollie is also a dominant prep wide receiver, and that experience as a pass catcher helps him as a pass defender. He knows what opponents want to do, and his range and athleticism allows him to cover a lot of ground.

Kollie projects to be a top-notch space player in coverage, but he also has top-level run defense traits, especially on the perimeter. He is also an effective edge rusher in high school, showing good timing, speed off the edge and closing ability. That kind of all-around skillset with that kind of athleticism for a perimeter player is extremely hard to find, but it's incredibly important for the Notre Dame rover position. Kollie grades out extremely well in all of the areas required for the rover position in Clark Lea's defense.

With his length and frame, I could see Kollie adding enough size to eventually play inside. Notre Dame doesn't need a 240-pounder inside, especially at the Buck position. Kollie could eventually get to the size where he could hold up inside. He certainly has the foot quickness, instincts and punch to play inside, and that is why he is so versatile. Kollie could certainly play rover for his entire career, but the fact he could play inside if need be adds to his value as a prospect.

This is a young man with star potential.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON KOLLIE

"Kollie is one of the smoothest prospects on the commitment/signee list, a big compliment for a linebacker headed to a top 10 program. It's safe to say he is more than comfortable in space, as he can relate to 2 and 3 in coverage, flip his hips and factor in passing lanes. Versus the run there is easy-to-like flashes like his fast flow skill and ability to finish with explosiveness through the wash. He won't have issue as an occasional pass-rusher, either, with speed and awareness evident while on the hunt."

