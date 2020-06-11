Craft to Officially Retire this Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Former Ohio State point guard, and 2014 graduate, Aaron Craft will be retiring from professional basketball this summer. The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will encompass his final organized competition on the hardwood before the 29-yeard old begins medical school at OSU.

Craft won more than 100 games with the Buckeyes from 2011-14 but went undrafted. He then spent time with the Golden State Warriors organization, earning D-League Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015, and then embarked on a career overseas.

His last five seasons have been primarily spent in Italy, most recently with Dolomiti Energia Trento of Lega Serie A and the EuroCup. Craft initially told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in October that he would be retiring following the latest season, but will take the hardwood one final time this July as he and Carmen’s Crew teammates try to defend their TBT trophy. The 6-2 floor general helped his squad maneuver last year’s bracket en route to the prize of $2 million.

Craft is Ohio State’s all-time leader in career assists (694) and steals (337), with both of those program records more than 100 clear of second place. The 3x first team Academic All-American helped OSU reach the 2012 Final Four on his way to a degree in nutrition sciences.

A native of Findlay, Ohio, Craft was valedictorian of his high school class and named Ohio Player of the Year in both basketball and football.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!