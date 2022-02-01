Former Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Signs With Toledo
Gant entered the transfer portal on Sept. 22 after playing just 47 defensive snaps in the Buckeyes’ first three games.
2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's top-rated edge rushers.
2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Signs With Ohio State
The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the Midwest's best interior offensive linemen.
2022 Georgia Defensive Tackle Christen Miller Commits To Home-State Bulldogs
The Buckeyes were unable to overcome Miller’s proximity to the reigning national champions.
Former Ohio State Forward Jae’Sean Tate To Play In NBA Rising Stars Tournament
Tate is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 48 games for the Houston Rockets this season.
Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Sign With Minnesota Vikings
Harbaugh's formal interview with the Vikings is set to take place on Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.
Colin Kaufmann, Brenten “Inky” Jones Commit To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-Ons
The Buckeyes have added a pair of in-state speedsters to their 2022 recruiting haul.
Ohio State Athletic Department Reports Roughly $41 Million Deficit Amid Pandemic
The Buckeyes had seasons cancelled or played in near-empty stadiums and arenas during 2020-21 academic year.
Looking Back On Former Michigan QB Tom Brady’s Career Against Ohio State
Arguably the greatest player of all time went just 1-1 against the Buckeyes as the Wolverines' starting quarterback.
Former Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson Named To 2022 Pro Bowl
Jackson replaces Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff, who is unable to play due to injury.
Ohio State To Reopen Concessions At All Athletic Events On Thursday Night
The university closed concession stands on Jan. 4 in conjunction with its return to campus guidelines.
Cage, Mitchell, Gaoteote Returning To Ohio State For Extra Season Of Eligibility
The Buckeyes will have six "super seniors" on next year's roster with the three defenders returning.
Senior CB Sevyn Banks "Moving On" From Ohio State Football Program
Banks played in just eight games for the Buckeyes this fall as he dealt with multiple injuries.
Ryan Day Weighs In On Buckeyes Off-Season Progress
Day chats about the coaching changes and new faces that have made their way into the program this past month.
Ohio State Remains At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a win at Minnesota and loss at Purdue.
2022 Cincinnati Princeton LB Jaylon Stoker Commits To Ohio State As PWO
Stoker is a former high school teammate of rising junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.
Former Ohio State WR Devin Jordan Joins Coaching Staff As Offensive Assistant
The Massillon native spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Akron.
Six Former Buckeyes Headed To Super Bowl LVI With Bengals, Rams
That tops the previous high of five, set in Super Bowl XI and subsequently tied by Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl 50.
Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Wins Third Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix Title
Snyder previously won the event during his junior and senior seasons with the Buckeyes.