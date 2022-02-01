Skip to main content
LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 National Signing Day
LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2022 National Signing Day

13 hours ago
Dallas Gant
Former Ohio State LB Dallas Gant Signs With Toledo

Gant entered the transfer portal on Sept. 22 after playing just 47 defensive snaps in the Buckeyes’ first three games.

5 hours ago
Omari Abor
2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the nation's top-rated edge rushers.

9 hours ago
Carson Hinzman
2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes just secured a signature from one of the Midwest's best interior offensive linemen.

10 hours ago

Christen Miller
2022 Georgia Defensive Tackle Christen Miller Commits To Home-State Bulldogs

The Buckeyes were unable to overcome Miller’s proximity to the reigning national champions.

6 hours ago
Jae'Sean Tate
Former Ohio State Forward Jae’Sean Tate To Play In NBA Rising Stars Tournament

Tate is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 48 games for the Houston Rockets this season.

21 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh
Report: Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Sign With Minnesota Vikings

Harbaugh's formal interview with the Vikings is set to take place on Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.

23 hours ago
Colin Kaufmann Brenten Jones
Colin Kaufmann, Brenten “Inky” Jones Commit To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-Ons

The Buckeyes have added a pair of in-state speedsters to their 2022 recruiting haul.

Feb 1, 2022
Gene Smith
Ohio State Athletic Department Reports Roughly $41 Million Deficit Amid Pandemic

The Buckeyes had seasons cancelled or played in near-empty stadiums and arenas during 2020-21 academic year.

Feb 1, 2022
Tom Brady
Looking Back On Former Michigan QB Tom Brady’s Career Against Ohio State

Arguably the greatest player of all time went just 1-1 against the Buckeyes as the Wolverines' starting quarterback.

Feb 1, 2022
Jonah Jackson
Former Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

Jackson replaces Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff, who is unable to play due to injury.

Jan 31, 2022
Ohio State Fans
Ohio State To Reopen Concessions At All Athletic Events On Thursday Night

The university closed concession stands on Jan. 4 in conjunction with its return to campus guidelines.

Jan 31, 2022
35. Teradja Mitchell
Cage, Mitchell, Gaoteote Returning To Ohio State For Extra Season Of Eligibility

The Buckeyes will have six "super seniors" on next year's roster with the three defenders returning.

Jan 31, 2022
Sevyn Banks
Senior CB Sevyn Banks "Moving On" From Ohio State Football Program

Banks played in just eight games for the Buckeyes this fall as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Jan 31, 2022
Ryan Day First 2022 Offseason Presser
Ryan Day Weighs In On Buckeyes Off-Season Progress

Day chats about the coaching changes and new faces that have made their way into the program this past month.

Jan 31, 2022
E.J. Liddell
Ohio State Remains At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes split their last two games, including a win at Minnesota and loss at Purdue.

Jan 31, 2022
Jaylon Stoker
2022 Cincinnati Princeton LB Jaylon Stoker Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Stoker is a former high school teammate of rising junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Jan 31, 2022
Devin Jordan
Former Ohio State WR Devin Jordan Joins Coaching Staff As Offensive Assistant

The Massillon native spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Akron.

Jan 31, 2022
Sam Hubbard
Six Former Buckeyes Headed To Super Bowl LVI With Bengals, Rams

That tops the previous high of five, set in Super Bowl XI and subsequently tied by Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl 50.

Jan 30, 2022
Kyle Snyder
Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Wins Third Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix Title

Snyder previously won the event during his junior and senior seasons with the Buckeyes.

Jan 30, 2022