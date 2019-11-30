Andre Wesson Finds Shooting Touch in Ohio State Win

Thanksgiving dinner at home definitely agreed with Andre and Kaleb Wesson.

No. 10 Ohio State used 32 combined points from their brother combination, including 20 in the first half, to overwhelm Morgan State, 90-57, Friday night at Value City Arena.

Andre Wesson didn't miss a shot in scoring 19 points and his younger brother, Kaleb, scored 13, to go with eight rebounds, in the Buckeyes' seventh win in as many games.

OSU plays at No. 6 North Carolina at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

The Buckeyes have not played in Chapel Hill since Nov. 29, 2006 in the only season at OSU for Greg Oden and Michael Conley.

Ohio State entered that game against the then-sixth-ranked Tar Heels 6-0, without an injured Oden, and lost, 98-89.

OSU opens Big Ten Conference play at noon Dec. 7 vs. Penn State.

Andre Wesson made all four of his 3-point attempts and shot 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

He made consecutive 3s amid a 12-0 Ohio State rally midway through the first half to expand its lead to 31-10 and guarantee the outcome.

