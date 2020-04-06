Bucknell's Jimmy Sotos Transfers to Ohio State

One day after losing two-year starting guard Luther Muhammad via transfer Ohio State has filled his roster spot with the transfer of Bucknell point guard Jimmy Sotos.

The 6-4 Sotos, a senior who is not currently eligible as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season, announced his decision on Twitter after selecting OSU over Butler, Gonzaga, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Xavier.

Sotos could become eligible to play next season at OSU if the NCAA grants the immediate one-time transfer waiver it is considering or he obtains an eligibility waiver.

It's possible that even if Sotos gains eligibility, he and Ohio State may defer his final season until 2021-22 so that he can gain strength during a redshirt year and give the Buckeyes an experienced point guard that season when Garfield Heights, OH., point guard Meechie Johnson will be a true freshman.

OSU has returning senior C.J. Walker slated for point guard in the upcoming season.

Sotos had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one turnover in 35 minutes when Bucknell lost at Ohio State, 73-71, on Dec. 15, 2018.

He averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 assists this past season, starting all 34 games and leading the team in minutes played, scoring, assists and steals.

Bucknell finished 8-10 in the Patriot League and 14-20 overall.

Sotos joins Harvard wing forward Seth Towns in transferring to Ohio State since the end of the regular season.

Towns, from Columbus, sat out the past two years at Harvard after winning Ivy League player-of-the-year in 2017.

California transfer Justice Sueing sat out this past season at Ohio State and will be eligible in 2020-21.

Muhammad entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday despite starting 56 of 64 games during his two seasons with the Buckeyes, including all but two as a sophomore.

He is the fourth OSU player who could have returned for 2020-21 to leave the program since the end of the season, but Duane Washington Jr.'s development down the stretch as a combo-guard mitigates the damage from Muhammad's and Carton's exits.

Incoming freshman Eugene Brown and junior Musa Jallow, who redshirted this year because of foot surgery, could also help fill the gap left by Muhammad's absence.

