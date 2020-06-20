Carmen's Crew Adds DeShaun Thomas to TBT Roster

Carmen’s Crew beefed up its roster for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with another former standout Saturday afternoon, announcing the addition of forward Deshaun Thomas to the squad.

The defending champion, comprised mostly of Ohio State alums, are set to begin their title defense in TBT on July 8 at Nationwide Arena. Carmen’s Crew has received a first-round by in the 24-team event and will need to win four-straight games to earn another $1 million.

Thomas played three years for the Buckeyes from 2010-13, starting 76 games across his final two years and helping OSU reach the 2012 Final Four. He averaged 19.8 points per game as a junior before announcing he would forego his senior campaign and enter the NBA Draft.

He was selected 58th overall by the San Antonio Spurs and played in the NBA Summer League before taking his career overseas. Thomas has since spent time in France, Turkey, Greece, Israel and with the Austin Spurs of the Developmental League.

Thomas will join a talented lineup also featuring the likes of William Buford, David Lighty, Aaron Craft, Jon Diebler and many other notable Buckeyes. A full expanded preview of the Carmen’s Crew roster will come soon.

TBT will take place this year from July 4-14 inside a relatively empty Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus. All games will be televised on ESPN while no fans/media will be granted on-site access.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!