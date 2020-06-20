BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
News
Football
Basketball

Carmen's Crew Adds DeShaun Thomas to TBT Roster

Adam Prescott

Carmen’s Crew beefed up its roster for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with another former standout Saturday afternoon, announcing the addition of forward Deshaun Thomas to the squad.

The defending champion, comprised mostly of Ohio State alums, are set to begin their title defense in TBT on July 8 at Nationwide Arena. Carmen’s Crew has received a first-round by in the 24-team event and will need to win four-straight games to earn another $1 million.

Thomas played three years for the Buckeyes from 2010-13, starting 76 games across his final two years and helping OSU reach the 2012 Final Four. He averaged 19.8 points per game as a junior before announcing he would forego his senior campaign and enter the NBA Draft.

He was selected 58th overall by the San Antonio Spurs and played in the NBA Summer League before taking his career overseas. Thomas has since spent time in France, Turkey, Greece, Israel and with the Austin Spurs of the Developmental League.

Thomas will join a talented lineup also featuring the likes of William Buford, David Lighty, Aaron Craft, Jon Diebler and many other notable Buckeyes. A full expanded preview of the Carmen’s Crew roster will come soon.

TBT will take place this year from July 4-14 inside a relatively empty Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus. All games will be televised on ESPN while no fans/media will be granted on-site access.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Infiltrates LSU Tigers Football Program

Sports Illustrated is reporting the Tigers have 30 players in quarantine. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Athletics Observes Juneteenth Holiday

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news and information. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Coronavirus Invades Clemson Football Program

Clemson University confirmed 28 positive tests this week, including 23 football players and staff

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Buckeyes Offer 2021 Big Man Gabe Wiznitzer

Ohio State looking to add 6-11 basketball prospect from Virginia.

Adam Prescott

Dillon Dingler Signs $1.9 Million Contract with Tigers

The 38th overall pick earlier is the highest drafted Buckeye in 10 years. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Oregon Bests Ohio State and Others to Land Four-Star DB Jaylin Davies

Four-star DB Jaylin Davies stays on west coast, will play for Ducks instead of Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State: BuckeyesNow SI Publisher Brendan Gulick Breaks Down "Buckeye Pledge"

Gulick joined Matthew Stevens of IlliniNow Friday afternoon to discuss the latest news and information around Ohio State Buckeyes Football pertaining to the CoVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye QB Commit Kyle McCord Invited to Prestigious Elite 11 Camp

Five-star quarterback recruit will be one of 20 competitors

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Running Back Evan Pryor not Flipping from Ohio State

Four-star RB in 2021 class shuts down rumors he will decommit

Adam Prescott

Ohio State and the Challenge of Scheduling Non-Conference Games

It's impossible to know for certain how a good a team will be eight years down the road, but the Buckeyes have carefully hedged their bets and assembled a loaded schedule for the next decade.

Brendan Gulick