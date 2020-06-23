Big X Adds Former Buckeye Jae'Sean Tate to TBT Roster

Former Ohio State small forward Jae’Sean Tate has joined Big X to compete in the upcoming The Basketball Tournament (TBT), scheduled for July 4-14 at Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus.

A native of nearby Pickerington in Central Ohio, Tate played for the Buckeyes from 2014-18 before launching a career overseas. He began in Belgium (Antwerp Giants) throughout the 2017-18 campaign and then recently spent this past season with the National Basketball League (Sydney Kings) in Australia/New Zealand.

The 6-4, 230-pound lefty will now lace up for a “Big X” squad assembled by former OSU point guard Andrew Dakich, with the group comprised of multiple players who spent college in the Big Ten. Tate reunites with former teammate C.J. Jackson along with recent Buckeye graduate Keyshawn Woods.

Brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson had previously voiced they would also participate with Big X this summer, but will instead not play and designate focus on professional options.

Multiple TBT squads have undergone roster movements throughout the past week following the 24-team field being officially announced last Tuesday. As it relates to Big X, former Wisconsin standouts Vitto Brown, Trevon Hughes and Khalil Iverson are expected to take part along with Nick Ward and Javon Bess from Michigan State.

Tate started 110 games and played in 129 total during a four-year stretch at Ohio State, serving as team captain his senior year alongside Keita Bates-Dip. The undersized, but gritty forward delivered career averages of 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, finished with 1,512 points overall and was a 3x All-Big Ten selection.

As a senior, Tate set an Ohio State record by shooting 10 for 10 en route to a career-best 24 points against Northwestern.

Big X is scheduled to play the first game of the entire tournament on July 4 against the Jackson (TN) Underdawgs. Check back soon for an expanded preview on the entire Big X roster, its opening-round matchup and potential path through the bracket.

