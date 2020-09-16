SI.com
NCAA Division I Council Approves November 25 Start Date for Basketball Season

Brendan Gulick

On a day in which Big Ten football's resurrection has dominated the headlines, the NCAA Division I Council has made a critical decision regarding basketball season.

Sources tell Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that the DI Council has made the decision to begin the 2020-2021 college basketball season on November 25.

That means teams may start their preseason practices on Oct. 14, six weeks ahead of the first games of the season.

The NCAA Basketball Oversight Committee originally considered four options to open the season before recommending Nov. 25.

Coach Holtmann and the Buckeyes are scheduled to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which has been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The dates of that tournament have not been made public, but those games will likely be among Ohio State's earliest games of the season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

