Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Knock Off Illinois

Watch the highlights from Holtmann's media availability after Ohio State earned a huge road win in Champaign.

Chris Holtmann won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in the 2017-2018 season after leading the Buckeyes to a fabulous 25-9 campaign in his first year with the program.

We are only halfway through the 2020-2021 season, but considering what he's done with this team so far this season, I think it's quite fair to throw his name in consideration again for that award.

Holtmann and the Buckeyes just knocked off Illinois on the road, marking a second straight Big Ten road victory against a Top 25 team and a third straight win overall. But what's most impressive is his demeanor through incredible adversity. At the start of the season, C.J. Walker, Abel Porter and Jimmy Sotos were the team's three point guards.

None of them are healthy and able to play right now.

Yet the Buckeyes depth, selflessness and tenacious defense have made life quite difficult on Big Ten teams as they are firmly in a Big Ten championship race.

Here are the highlights from Coach Holtmann's postgame press conference after the Buckeyes knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon. His opening statement is in the video above:

Here is Holtmann preaching that his team can't stop trying to get better, because complacency will kill their potential.

Here's Holtmann on how proud he is of the way the team has handled this adversity and an additional comment about the Buckeyes defense.

Here are his thoughts on the final minute of the game, C.J. Walker's impact as an "assistant coach" and the team's 3-point shooting today.

Finally, here are his thoughts on E.J. Liddell playing well against the Illini for the second straight season.

-----

You may also like:

Seth Towns, Musa Jallow Showcase Ohio State's Incredible Culture of Selflessness

Ohio State Guts Out Tough Win at Illinois

Ohio State vs. Illinois: First Half Notebook

Meechie Johnson Making Most of Early Playing Time

Ohio State Fends Off Northwestern’s Second-Half Comeback, Avenges Early Season Loss

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook