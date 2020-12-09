Chris Holtmann's Postgame After Ohio State Beat Notre Dame

Here's what the Ohio State head coach had to say in his postgame press conference.

Ohio State used a stellar second half to beat a talented Notre Dame team, 90-85 on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes scored 56 points in the second half, thanks to hitting 54.5 percent from the floor, 16-of-18 free throws and only turning it over twice. After a first half that featured most 3-point highlights for both teams, Ohio State's second half effort was their best basketball they've played so far this season.

You can watch Chris Holtmann's entire postgame media session in the video above.

E.J. Liddell had arguably the best game of his career. The Buckeye sophomore dropped 19 points and snagged 12 rebounds, good for his second career double-double. Ohio State had five players score in double-figures.

Notre Dame led for more than 28 of the 40 minutes, including by 11 points early in the second half. But the Buckeyes came up with a couple of clutch stops on the defensive end late in the game and beat the Irish for their best win of the season.

Here is the condensed version of the game:

