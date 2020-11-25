NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State vs. Illinois State First Half Notebook

Here are my first half thoughts as the Buckeyes lead Illinois State at the break.
Halftime Score: Ohio State 42, Illinois State 25

It's hard to envision a better start to the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes. No scrimmages, no exhibitions, just go out and see what you've got ... and they open with a 22-0 run to start the game. Here are a few of my running thoughts in the first half.

OSU vs. ISU First Half Box Score

Ohio State came out fast with a 13-0 run before the first media timeout. Illinois State started the game 0-7 shooting in the first 4:15 and they never got an offensive rebound during that stretch. The Buckeyes look balanced, explosive and poised.

The Buckeyes are hedging well on defense, they've done a great job of denying passing lanes and they're taking care of business driving to the basket.

ISU finally got on the board 13:36 with a free throw to make it 22-1. They began the game 0-for-9 shooting the ball.

Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell and Zed Key have all played well down in the paint. We've seen a series of nice pump fakes and low post moves to get them easy buckets. Here's a great alley-oop to Young.

Justice Sueing has played a fantastic first half. He's driving the lane nicely, he's perfect from the floor and he's played great defense.

It's nice to see Musa Jallow look good in the few minutes we saw him in the first half. He can be a huge piece for this team if he's at full strength.

