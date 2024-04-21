Ohio State Buckeyes' Forward Felix Okpara Enters Portal
The Buckeyes lost a second starter to the portal.
Sophomore forward Felix Okpara announced on his Instagram Sunday he is entering the transfer portal.
Okpara thanked former head coach Chris Holtmann and current coach Jake Diebler for his two years with the program but decided it was time to move on.
"As I thought of the player I want to become and the program moving forward in a new direction, I believe it is in my best interest to continue my pursuit of my dream at a different school," Okpara said it in his post.
This announcement comes less than 20 days after Okpara announced he will be returning to Ohio State for his third year.
This offseason in the frontcourt, the Buckeyes have lost seniors Jamison Battle and Owen Spencer — both graduating from the program — as well as senior Zed Key to the transfer portal. These moves would perhaps give Okpara more than his near-24 minutes per game, competing only with freshman Devin Royal for minutes.
However, Diebler also landed seven-foot-one freshman Kentucky big Aaron Bradshaw Monday, which may have kept Okpara in a backup big role, leading him to look for a new home.
With the Lagos, Nigeria, native on his way out, the Buckeyes lose a key defensive piece in the paint — one who ranked among the top 15 nationally with 2.4 blocks per game, good for second in the Big Ten. On top of that, he was able to hedge and recover quickly in on-ball screens.
While Okpara did not provide as much on the scoring end, he fought for every rebound on both ends, proving to be a vital interior player for the Buckeyes, one which severely lacked in size last season.
Okpara joins fellow sophomore Roddy Gayle Jr. as the other Buckeyes' starter to enter the portal this offseason — he's also the fifth overall Buckeye to enter the portal along with freshman Scotty Middleton, sophomore Bowen Hardman, Gayle and Key.