Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment From San Diego State Transfer Micah Parrish
Jake Diebler is turning his offseason around.
After losing four players to the transfer portal, the Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has now landed his third player in the portal — this time, San Diego State guard Micah Parrish, he announced on his Instagram Saturday.
Parrish, who played two years at Oakland before leaving for San Diego, has averaged more than nine points and four rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from downtown in his career.
The Detroit native was a member of the Aztecs' national runner-up team a year ago, where he provided solid defense and shooting in just 21.5 minutes per game. This season, Parrish's shooting efficiency decreased but continued to propel Brian Dutcher's squad in perimeter defense — the Aztecs finished with a top 40 scoring defense this season.
Ironically, Parrish played both seasons in San Diego with Jaedon LeDee, who transferred from Ohio State after just one season with the program in 2019.
The transfer joins a backcourt of sophomore Bruce Thornton, freshman Taison Chatman, incoming freshman Juni Mobley and transfer Meechie Johnson Jr.
However, the Buckeyes lost freshman Scotty Middleton Jr., as well as sophomore guards Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman to the portal.
With Gayle on his way out, the Buckeyes are losing perhaps their best perimeter-defending guard. Parrish, standing at 6-6, can now pair with sophomore forward Evan Mahaffey to lock down the top two, 1-4 players on opposing teams.
Along with Johnson and Parrish, Diebler has also landed Kentucky big Aaron Bradshaw, who announced his commitment to Ohio State Monday.
Parrish attempted to recruit Horizon League Player of the Year and former Oakland teammate Trey Townsend to the Buckeyes on his Instagram story Saturday.
The Buckeyes are seemingly rounding out their roster well in portal season.