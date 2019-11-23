Ohio State Cruises to Easy Win over Purdue-Fort Wayne

Tenth-ranked Ohio State used a 16-0 rally in the first half to take control and never relented in routing Purdue-Fort Wayne, 85-46, on Friday night at Value City Arena.

Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 7 rebounds for OSU (5-0), which will play host to Kent State at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

C.J. Walker and Duane Washington had three-point field goals in the Buckeyes' first-half getaway.

Walker added another triple early in the second half, as did Wesson, and the margin escalated when freshman D.J. Carton scored nine of his 13 points near the midpoint of the half.

That handed OSU a 69-32 edge.

"You never go into a game assuming that will happen," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "The moment you do, it turns into a final four-minute game. We try to come with the same approach every game. I think our guys have done that."

