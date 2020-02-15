Ohio State Reaches .500 in Big Ten with Win Over Purdue

Ohio State fans lured into the intoxicating fantasy of a high-scoring, precision offense carrying the Buckeyes to the national championship are going to have to fall more in love with the process of winning than how those victories play out.

That much is evident, not just from OSU's 68-52 victory over Purdue on Saturday, but from the five wins in six games that have stabilized a promising season that threatened to go south.

The Buckeyes (17-8, 7-7) didn't shoot it exceptionally well or protect the ball, but they grabbed an early lead, rode balanced scoring, fought off every Purdue advance and wound up with a comfortable victory that completes a makeover of a Big Ten record that stood at 2-6 after an 18-point loss at Penn State on Jan. 18.

Since then, the Buckeyes have won on the road at Northwestern and Michigan and defeated Indiana, Rutgers and Purdue at home.

Their chance to get above break-even face the challenge of a Thursday game at No. 21 Iowa before a Sunday home tip against No. 9 Maryland, which contributed to Ohio State's slow start in the conference with a 65-55 win in their first meeting on Jan. 7.

Kaleb Wesson and Luther Muhammad hit three-pointers to blunt a 6-0 Purdue surge that cut Ohio State's 45-30 lead to nine points with 10 minutes left.

The resultant 51-36 OSU margin pretty much ended the suspense on a day where Kyle Young led his team with 16 points, Kaleb Wesson contributed 13 and Luther Muhammad added 11 to help survive 16 turnovers.

OSU shook off a shaky finish to the first half by greeting the resumption of play with a quick 7-0 burst that moved its 29-20 lead to 36-20.

Young's basket in the lane, a Muhammad triple and Wesson's shot in close all came before the Boilermakers could answer.

When they did, their comeback suffered the loss of Evan Boudreaux with four personals seconds after he scored his 10th point.

That enabled OSU to rebuild its margin to 41-28 inside the 13-minute mark after Boudreaux went to the bench.

Ohio State widened a 18-12 lead to 24-12 inside the seven-minute mark of the first half on consecutive three-point fields from Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens.

That's when the Buckeyes hit the wall, however, wasting their next five possessions over a span of 5:12 without adding to their margin while Purdue offered room for a getaway.

Washington missed a layup he unwisely tried under defensive coverage from 7-footer Matt Haarms, then Ahrens, C.J. Walker and Andre Wesson missed three-point tries around an E.J. Liddell turnover.

The Boilermakers' patience and ineptitude lasted only so long, finally ending with consecutive scores from Jahaad Proctor and another from Trevion Williams that sliced OSU's margin in half.

Andre Wesson's tip of a Liddell miss at 1:43 ended the Buckeyes' drought and enabled them to go into the half with a 29-20 edge.

